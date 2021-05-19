Police investigating 'explosion and fire' at home of outgoing Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell

There were no reports of any casualties
Police investigating 'explosion and fire' at home of outgoing Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 10:56
PA

Celtic have confirmed Police Scotland are investigating a “an explosion and fire” at the home of Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell.

The club said in a statement: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the Club.”

Lawwell is due to step down at the end of next month following 17 years in the role, with former Scottish Rugby Union director Dominic McKay taking over.

Firefighters raced to the South Lanarkshire property after being called out in the early hours of the morning.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Peel Road, Thorntonhall, when the alarm was raised just after 1am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any casualties.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze – which affected cars and a house – but some remained at the scene at 7am and police road closures were still in place.

More in this section

Football rumours: Harry Kane sets sights on £100m-plus Man City switch Football rumours: Harry Kane sets sights on £100m-plus Man City switch
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Brighton stage remarkable second-half comeback to defeat 10-man Man City
Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League - Old Trafford Edinson Cavani welcomes fans back to Manchester United in style in Fulham draw
#celtic
Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland - UEFA EURO 2016 Championship Qualifier, Group D

Portugal confirm Estádio Algarve for Ireland's next World Cup qualifier

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up