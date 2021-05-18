Premier League permutations: How things stand ahead of Sunday’s finale

Chelsea now have 67 points and sit third in the table, one point above Leicester in fourth.

They cannot catch Manchester United in second place. However, they will seal a Champions League place if they win their final match of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday.

They could do so without winning if Liverpool fail to win their final two fixtures, away at Burnley Wednesday and home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

In fact, Liverpool are the only team who can deny them because Tuesday's win also means Tottenham and West Ham can no longer finish in the top four.

The good news for Jurgen Klopp’s sides is their fate is in their own hands — win two games and Champions League qualification is theirs. The good news for Thomas Tuchel’s side is that they also have a second route into Europe’s top competition up their sleeve if anything goes wrong — by beating Manchester City in the final in Porto.

It’s worth noting that Uefa has changed its rule allowing only four teams from one country in the Champions League. So, if Chelsea win the trophy and finish fifth in the Premier League, England will have five teams entered next season, not four.

Leicester’s final match is at Tottenham on Sunday. They are guaranteed to reach the Champions League if they win, and Chelsea or Liverpool do not. But they could still miss out if results don’t go their way.