Sligo Rovers unveil €17.3m plan to transform Showgrounds into modern 6,000-seater stadium

The plans include the development of an academy hub for the north-west region
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:42
Stephen Barry

Sligo Rovers have announced plans to undertake a €17.3m redevelopment of their Showgrounds stadium.

The Showgrounds would be transformed into a 6,000-capacity all-seater stadium, with the pitch extended and changed to a hybrid surface, and new floodlights, hospitality spaces, shops, multiple changing rooms, and a gym.

A pavillion and plaza outside the grounds would cater for cafes, restaurants, meeting space, and business units.

The Tracey Avenue Stand and Railway End Stand would be retained with alterations, while new stands would be built at the Church Hill Road End and in place of the Jinks Avenue Stand to meet the requirements of a Uefa Category 3 stadium.

Using a "modest annual growth rate", it is estimated that the club's annual attendance would close to double in a decade, from 48,000 in the first year to 92,371 by year 10 of the project.

A provisional agreement with Sligo Rugby to facilitate games in the redeveloped Showgrounds has been reached, while it is hoped to entice Connacht Rugby to use the stadium to host matches outside of their Galway base.

The plans include the development of an academy hub for the north-west region, with the club "actively seeking land within the Sligo area for the development of a home for the expanding Sligo Rovers academy".

Preliminary discussions have taken place with Sligo County Council and a site in the region of eight acres is desired to accommodate three pitches and dressing rooms.

The club's masterplan has been endorsed by Sligo County Council and the FAI, who hailed the “ambitious” development plan as a “visionary concept”.

The aim is to complete the project by the club's centenary in 2028.

