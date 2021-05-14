Ferran Torres nets 24-minute hat-trick as Manchester City claim record 12th consecutive away win


Manchester City's Ferran Torres (centre) with the match ball at St James' Park. Picture: Peter Powell/PA

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 22:21
Jason Mellor

Newcastle 3 Man City 4 

Pep Guardiola’s trophy-winning machine kicked off their title tour in much the same way that most of their memorable campaign has unfolded, in victory, with a 12th consecutive away win a Premier League record for Manchester City’s team of all talents.

What is arguably the top flight’s most one-sided fixture remained true to form as for the 26th time in the last 27 attempts, Newcastle came up short against these star-studded opponents, as Ferran Torres claimed a 24-minute hat-trick.

Steve Bruce’s men formed a guard of honour, but there the hospitality ended and they even had the temerity to open the scoring thanks to Emil Krafth’s back post header from Jonjo Shelvey’s 25th-minute corner.

It meant fishing the ball out of his net proved to be the first meaningful contribution from Scott Carson, the veteran keeper making his City debut 10 years after his most recent top flight appearance, one in which he had also shipped three goals at St James’ Park, for West Brom.

Newcastle found themselves in arrears after conceding two goals in the space of three minutes shortly after the crossbar prevented Shelvey from doubling the advantage with a 30-yard free-kick.

Joao Cancelo levelled six minutes before the break with a sweetly-struck first-time drive from Rodri’s pull-back which found the bottom corner off Jacob Murphy.

Torres opened his account by deftly redirecting an in-swinging Ilkay Gundogan free-kick beyond Martin Dubravka to put City ahead, but Newcastle drew level in first-half stoppage time through Joelinton’s penalty after the visitors were punished for Nathan Ake’s foul on the Brazilian when VAR overturned an erroneous offside against Allan Saint Maximin earlier in the move.

They were ahead again just after the hour when Kyle Walker brought down Joe Willock, who followed up to score for the fifth consecutive game after Carson saved his initial penalty attempt.

City bettered their first-half exploits with two goals in as many minutes to retake the lead as Torres poked home a low cross from Gabriel Jesus at the near post. The Spaniard then followed up to volley home from a dozen yards after Cancelo’s long-range effort came back off a post.

With City in this kind of celebratory mood, expect more thrills and spills as their tour heads south to Brighton, before they are presented with the Premier League trophy after the final game visit of Everton.

There follows the small matter of the Champions League final at the end of the month to decide whether what is currently a par-for-the-course double can be traded up to a rather more impressive trio of trophies.

NEWCASTLE (5-3-2): Dubravka 6: Murphy 6, Krafth 7, Fernandez 6 (Gayle 88, 5), Dummett 6, Ritchie 7 (S Longstaff 84, 6); Willock 8, Shelvey 7, Almiron 7; Saint Maximin 7, Joelinton 7 (Lewis 84, 5).

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Carson 6; Walker 5, Garcia 6, Ake 5, Cancelo 8 (Mendy 74, 6); Silva 7, Hernandez 8, Gundogan 7; Torres 9, Jesus 7, Sterling 6.

Referee: Kevin Friend.

