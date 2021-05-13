Dundalk to fine players who breached Covid-19 protocols

Several members of the Co Louth side's first team travelled north for a bonding session on Saturday.
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 14:21
James Rogers

Dundalk are set to dock wages from all players who broke Covid-19 protocols by travelling to Belfast for a team outing last weekend.

At the time, the trip was in breach of Covid-19 regulations which prohibited inter-county travel for non-essential purposes.

This resulted in all players and staff being sent home from training on Monday after pictures of the group emerged. 

All players and coaching staff subsequently tested for Covid-19 the next day. All tests returned a negative outcome which means that they have been cleared to play against Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Sporting director Jim Magilton - who is in interim charge of the side while the search for a successor to Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli continues - said all those who participated in the trip would be punished.

He said: "On behalf of the management, staff and of course the players, I want to apologise to the Dundalk FC fans, the FAI, the HSE and all frontline workers, the League of Ireland family and people everywhere for the actions of some of the Dundalk FC players who broke government protocol last weekend when they travelled to Belfast.

"Gratefully we have announced that all Covid-19 tests have returned negative. The HSE has confirmed that the club has satisfied all of the necessary protocols to resume training and playing games. The following actions have already been put into action. The players who participated will bear the cost of testing the club's personnel, the players will be making a donation to a local charitable cause, the Save our Sonia campaign, in due course. At best this was a misguided attempt at a team bonding exercise which was not sanctioned by the club and the players involved wish to apologise for letting Dundalk FC, the fans and themselves down."

