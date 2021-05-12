Premier League close to confirming rollover of £5bn domestic TV rights deal

Existing partners Sky, BT and Amazon look set to renew terms
Premier League close to confirming rollover of £5bn domestic TV rights deal

The Premier League’s new TV deal is close to being announced (Naomi Baker/PA)

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 15:57
Jamie Gardner

A rollover of the Premier League’s existing domestic television rights deal could be confirmed as early as Thursday.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a three-year rollover of the current £5billion deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon had been approved by the Premier League’s clubs from 2022 to 2025.

The Government has been consulted over the deal because of the private nature of the sale, and the Financial Times reports approval was granted on the condition that an extra £100million a season be paid in solidarity to the lower leagues.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the pandemic has cost top-flight clubs almost £2billion (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Premier League has declined to comment, but it is understood confirmation of the deal could potentially be as early as Thursday.

It would be a major boost to top-flight clubs who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters estimated in March that the clubs would have lost nearly £2billion collectively by the end of this season as a consequence of the pandemic.

The first five of the seven packages in the current three-year deal were announced in February 2018, with the final two confirmed in June of that year.

The broadcasters shared 200 matches between them when stadiums were open as usual, with Sky broadcasting 128, BT 52 and Amazon 20.

More in this section

Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Klopp puts no blame on Solskjaer over weakened side amid 'criminal' fixture schedule
Birmingham City v Everton - FA Women's Super League - SportNation.bet Stadium UEFA opens ‘disciplinary investigation’ against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus
Virgil Van Dijk File Photo Virgil Van Dijk reluctantly rules himself out of Holland’s Euro 2020 squad
premier league#premier leagueplace: uk
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Jurgen Klopp congratulates ‘best manager in the world’ Pep Guardiola

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up