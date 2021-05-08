Wes Hoolahan and Eoin Doyle score as Cambridge and Bolton clinch promotion to League One

Cambridge and Bolton joined League Two champions Cheltenham in securing promotion on the final day of the season.

Cambridge had stumbled with back-to-back defeats but a 3-0 victory over already-relegated Grimsby ensured they will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 2002.

United, who spent nine seasons in non-league between 2006 and 2014, took the lead through Liam O’Neil in the 25th minute, with former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan easing any nerves with a second shortly before the hour mark and Paul Mullin adding a third.

Bolton fans at last have something to celebrate, with their 4-1 victory over 10-man Crawley meaning back-to-back relegations have been followed by promotion.

They went up in style, with Antoni Sarcevic and Oladapo Afolayan putting them two up before George Francomb was shown a second yellow card for Crawley.

Dubliner Eoin Doyle scored his 19th of the season shortly after the break and Lloyd Isgrove added a fourth 13 minutes from time. Davide Rodari grabbed a late consolation for Crawley.

Cheltenham also finished the season with an emphatic win, clinching the title with a 4-1 victory over Harrogate.

The visitors took the lead through Jack Muldoon in only the seventh minute but Cheltenham responded emphatically, with their goals coming from Liam Sercombe, Sam Smith, Alfie May and Callum Wright.

The play-offs will see Morecambe take on Tranmere and Newport play Forest Green.

Morecambe were unable to force their way into the top three despite a 2-0 victory over Bradford – Liam McAlinden and Cole Stockton scoring the goals.

Newport were held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Southend. Shaun Hobson gave the Shrimpers the lead, Mickey Demetriou equalised and Matt Rush saw his penalty for Southend saved by Tom King.

Forest Green scored all their goals in the last half an hour in a 3-0 victory over Oldham – Aaron Collins grabbing a brace and Odin Bailey scoring the other – while Tranmere drew 0-0 with Colchester.

Exeter were left bitterly disappointed by a 1-1 draw with Barrow that ended their hopes of forcing their way into the play-offs. Matt Jay gave the Grecians the lead in the first half but Tom Beadling equalised in the 56th minute.

Stephen McLaughlin scored twice in a 3-0 victory for Mansfield over Port Vale while Elliott List’s goal earned Stevenage a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe and Carlisle and Walsall drew 0-0.