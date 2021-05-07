David Meyler: Short term pain could lead to long term gain for Republic of Ireland

As the finalists begin to unveil their squads for next month’s Euros, David Meyler has warned that Ireland’s absence at major tournaments could stretch to several years.

Not that this scenario alarms the retired former Republic of Ireland captain.

In contrast, the Cork native feels the drought is necessary for manager Stephen Kenny to be afforded time to gradually mould a squad capable of sustained qualifications.

A year into the job, Kenny is feeling the pressure. Ireland are winless after 11 games and already seven points adrift of Serbia in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group following defeats in March’s opening doubleheader.

Meyler, assisting U17 manager Colin O’Brien since injury forced a premature end to his career after just 26 caps, is not concerned about the malaise seeping through the senior squad.

The only thing that irks him is the criticism Kenny shipped from other former Ireland players such as Tony Cascarino and Phil Baab in the aftermath of the home loss to Luxembourg.

“We do need patience,” said the 31-year-old, launching the first-ever eLOI Finals Night next Monday. “I believe there is a bigger plan and it’s going to take time. If people get frustrated, so be it.

“I’ve seen a lot of UK-based ex-Ireland internationals from the last early 1990s who’ve gone after Stephen.

“It almost bothers me because it’s like: ‘you’re not on the cusp, you’ve just turned up’. They’ll have watched the particular game and that’s it.

“They don’t really understand what’s going on in Ireland. There’s work going on behind the scenes trying to create this pathway for the younger generation.

“It comes down to what you want. Do you just want to qualify for a tournament straight away and that be it? That’s what the previous managers — Mick McCarthy, Martin O’Neill, and of course Giovanni Trapattoni — were brought in for. If what we’re doing means missing out on one or two tournaments, that would be better for the long-term development of Irish football.”

Whether it was achieved by design or not, the notable comparison for such a turnaround is Belgium. Their tournament famine between 2002 and 2014 proved a precursor for surging to their current height of the world’s top-ranked nation.

“Look at other countries which are highlighted,” reasons Meyler. “They’ve almost done that by almost sacrificing a lot to get to the situation they’re in. Belgium have produced world-class players. We need to find a way that if we don’t get to the next one or two tournaments, the World Cup and Euros, can we have a system in place that we’re at every major tournament going forward? I think that’s the way the FAI is looking at it when they voiced their support for Stephen the day after the Luxembourg result. People want results now but I’d agree with Damien Delaney’s analogy that if you’re a middle-aged overweight man, you can’t expect to do one gym session and become a Greek model by the next day.”

For all the hype around the emerging crop, Meyler feels the older cohort can still contribute. Robbie Brady has struggled to recapture his form from Euro 2016 and is expected to leave Burnley this month. His former Hull City team-mate Meyler reckons a move to the Championship shouldn’t be ruled out for the attacker heading towards his 30th birthday in January.

“Regular football, wherever that be, is what Robbie needs,” he emphasised. “Sometimes you have to be selfish and do what’s best for your career. That, as I know sitting here retired, can be a short one. No doubt Robbie is having those conversations. You never know, one of the promoted teams could look at him as an experienced Premier League player worth signing. Otherwise, he might have to look at the Championship. It’s a decision he has to weigh up.”

- All the ELOI finals action will be broadcast on www.twitch.tv/FAIreland from 4pm on Monday.