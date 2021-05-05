Football rumours: Man United set for Harry Kane bid and goalkeeper signing

Sam Johnstone and Harry Kane (Tim Keeton/Nick Potts/PA)

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 07:28
PA

What the papers say

Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester United, with the club’s management keen to sanction a big signing to temper fans’ anger at the European Super League debacle, writes the Daily Mail. The Old Trafford outfit will open with a £90million bid for the 27-year-old, who has 53 England caps.

Sticking with United, and the club may miss out on the signing of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and will line up Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton instead, according to the Daily Star. Johnstone, 28, is said to prefer the idea of moving to West Ham for more first-team football.

However, the Daily Telegraph said Johnstone will carry a £20m price tag if the Baggies are relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be preparing a £35m bid for Boubakary Soumare, writes The Sun. The midfielder is currently on the books of Ligue 1 side Lille and has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United.

The suggestion that Chelsea may be looking to part ways with Tammy Abraham has caught the attention of Aston Villa, the Daily Mirror says. Abraham, 23, spent a season on loan at Villa and scored 25 goals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Everton are interested in bringing in the Real Madrid forward next season following his loan spell at Tottenham, says El Chiringuito.

Jadon Sancho: Chelsea are looking to muscle out Liverpool and Manchester United for the Borussia Dortmund and England winger, according to Bild.

Emi Buendia: Leeds are the latest club to express an interest in the Norwich midfielder, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham and a wealth of Spanish sides also said to be keen, says Foot Mercato.

