Old Trafford postponement will not cost Man United points

Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool was postponed yesterday after supporters’ protests against their American-based owners, the Glazers, turned ugly and ended with fans breaking into Old Trafford.

The unprecedented and chaotic scenes saw police clear demonstrators at around 4.15pm, some 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

By that stage, both teams were still stuck at hotels in Manchester city centre, United having been prevented from leaving the Lowry Hotel by fans protesting outside and blocking their team bus.

After initial hopes that the game could have kicked off at a delayed time of 6.30pm, officials finally postponed it at 5.35pm.

“Following discussion between the police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” said United in a statement.

“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

The Manchester United team coach leaves The Lowry Hotel, Manchester, after their Premier League match against Liverpool is postponed. Picture: Martin Rickett

“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

Those investigations will centre upon the moments when demonstrators appeared to clash with police, throwing missiles as they were dispersed.

“Two officers have been injured, with one officer being attacked with a bottle and sustaining a significant slash wound to his face, requiring emergency hospital treatment,” said a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

GMP assistant chief constable Russ Jackson added: “The behaviour displayed by those at both Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel was reckless and dangerous.

“We have launched an investigation and we will be working closely alongside partners to ensure we establish the full circumstances surrounding the events and prosecute those responsible.”

Officials will also focus on how a large number of fans was able to break into the ground shortly after 2pm, half an hour after several thousand supporters began what had been intended as a peaceful protest.

Fans ran onto the Old Trafford pitch, kicking footballs and damaging TV equipment that had been installed for Sky TV’s coverage of a game that could have ended with Manchester City being crowned as Premier League champions.

Supporters also managed to infiltrate offices, a group at one stage appearing at a window near the United boardroom and waving at fans below. It is also believed that some individuals breached Covid security bubbles by entering a dressing room area, a move which almost certainly guaranteed the postponement of the fixture.

It was an amazing turn of events, in the wake of United’s role in the failed attempt to launch a European Super League, a project in which owners the Glazer family were leading movers.

Fans make their way into the ground as they protest against the Glazer family

That led to plans for yesterday’s demonstration and, while the minority who caused problems were rightly vilified from all corners, United legends saw the day as a turning point.

“This is the start of it,” said former United captain Roy Keane. “And their plan, no doubt, is for the United owners to give in and sell the club.”

Fellow Sky pundit Gary Neville, who was praised for his reaction to the original news of the ESL two weeks ago, again called for government intervention in the ownership of giant Premier League clubs. “I think it’s a warning to the owners of the football club that the fans aren’t going to accept what they have done,” he said.

“The second thing is that we don’t know the extent to what’s happened outside the ground. If there has been disturbance then I don’t think that’s acceptable.

“But the reality is the game has been called off and the fans have spoken. They did a few weeks ago about the proposals.

It’s not going to go away, because they don’t trust the owners of the club and they don’t like them. They think they should leave.

“I think beyond today it should be about reform and legislation and making sure they can’t do it again.”

The Premier League now has to try and rearrange the fixture into a packed end-of-season schedule, complicated by United’s involvement in the midweek Europa League.

However, the league has confirmed privately that there is no suggestion of United being punished, either financially or in terms of point deduction, for the postponement.

“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs Liverpool game has been postponed,” read a Premier League statement.

Smoke flares are let off outside the stadium

“The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage, and trespass, especially given the associated Covid-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.”

Those fans had intended to make a peaceful protest outside Old Trafford before leaving to watch the game but, as around 3,000 gathered outside, letting off flares and waving anti-Glazer banners, the mood changed, especially when around 200 found their way into the ground.

“I wanted to be here to have my voice heard, to be part of a crowd that loves MU but, unfortunately, it’s been ruined by a couple of hundred people who decided it was a good idea to insult something we love so much by breaking in,” said Aaron Beresford from Rochdale, a member of the Manchester United Supporters Trust.