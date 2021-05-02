Roy Keane: Man Utd should sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish

Roy Keane has told Manchester United to sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish if they want to have any chance of stopping noisy neighbours City winning the Premier League title again next season.

The postponement of Sunday’s United-Liverpool derby because of fan protests means City will have to wait before being crowned champions of the current campaign. However, United legend Keane fears the gap will never be closed unless his former club are willing to spend big and aim high this summer.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports he said: “I still think they need two or three players before challenging Man City. They are short. They still need a world-class striker and another midfielder and a centre-half.

“I would prioritise a striker and midfielder. I would love to see Harry Kane up front —whatever it costs. And I would also go for Jack Grealish.

“I think United are still short of special players and Grealish would give them that. I think he’d enjoy playing at Old Trafford and the fans would love him.

He has great courage on a football pitch; he always wants the ball in tight areas. His end product has improved and I think Jack would be ready for Man United.

“Having Kane here with him would guarantee goals.”

Keane, who also wants a centre-half with pace to join the squad, admits it will not be easy for United to carry out his transfer plan, but sees no alternative if they are to end the domination of City, who are closing in on their fifth Premier League title.

He added: “Would it be difficult to get these two players? You bet your life it would be. But Manchester United have got to try and get the best or else we’ll be having the same conversation next year.

“There’s been a big improvement over the last year or two under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the next step is the biggest and the hardest.”

The Republic of Ireland legend also hinted that he’d be happy for United to sell Paul Pogba, if it made it possible to bring in Grealish in his place.

“I would swap Grealish for Pogba tomorrow, absolutely,” he said. “They have had Pogba for the last three or four years and hasn’t got them anywhere near a league title. If needs be, get rid of Pogba, move him on.

“These players have not done it when they’ve had to do it, in semi-finals and in title races. They are talking about a new contract for him because they are worried that he’s into his last year, but if they are going to cash in on him, then do it this summer.

“If not, then I don’t see why they couldn’t play in the same team. When I was a player, sometimes we had four brilliant strikers at the club.

But nobody ever worried about where they would fit in. That’s a nice problem to have. Don’t worry about bringing good players in. That’s what you need, competition for places.