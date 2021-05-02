Ajax claim Dutch title in style, Inter confirmed Serie A champs

Ajax claim Dutch title in style, Inter confirmed Serie A champs

Ajax' players celebrate winning their 35th national title after the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on May 2, 2021. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 16:39

Ajax have been crowned Dutch champions in emphatic style following a 4-0 home thrashing of lowly Emmen which gives them an unassailable lead and extends the club's record number of domestic championship wins to 35.

Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen all scored as Ajax overwhelmed their relegation-threatened opponents, which had come into the fixture on the back of three straight wins, but were no match for the champions.

The victory moves Ajax to 79 points from 31 games, 15 ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who play later on Sunday at home to Heerenveen but have only four matches remaining.

Ajax retain the title they won two years ago after the championship was called off in the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amsterdam club were joint top of the table at the time with AZ Alkmaar after 25 matches in the 34-game season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte’s side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus.

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes, but the Bergamo club went in front 10 minutes later through a Robin Gosens strike.

Sassuolo equalised early in the second half through a Domenico Berardi penalty, but the hosts were then also reduced to 10 men when Marlon earned a second yellow and conceded a penalty.

However, Luis Muriel’s spot kick was saved by Andrea Consigli.

Inter defeated Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 82 points, and Atalanta's draw ensured it was mathematically impossible for any of the chasing pack to catch them.

Inter have led the league standings for the last 13 rounds since beating Lazio 3-1 on February 14, improving on a runners-up finish in Conte’s debut season in 2019/20.

Reuters

