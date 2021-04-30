Cork City stalemate ends losing run as Bray stay unbeaten

Bray Wanderers 0 Cork City 0

Cork City ended a run of four consecutive defeats in the SSE Airtricity League First Division as they held Bray Wanderers to a scoreless draw at the Carlisle Grounds.

City remain second from bottom having now claimed just their fourth point of the season while Bray stay two points further clear of their opponents but are still yet to register a win, drawing five and losing one of their six fixtures.

The visitors were boosted by the return of Jack Walsh, who was given the opportunity to lead the line after missing their Munster Derby defeat to Treaty United in Limerick last time out through suspension.

The striker had two decent chances to give City the lead and grab his first goal for his new club in the process inside the opening 12 minutes but after dragging a shot wide of the bottom left corner from a good position inside the box, he sent a tame header straight at goalkeeper Brian Maher moments later.

But in between those attempts, Bray were desperately unfortunate not to edge in front. The excellent Brandon Kavanagh’s deflected free-kick struck the far left post and after desperate appeals from the home players that they had scrambled the ball over the line, City just about cleared the danger.

Colin Healy’s side looked to play more direct and on the counter-attack but they struggled to create another real opening of note before the break with their best sight at goal seeing Cian Bargary drill a short free harmlessly wide of the target.

Gary Cronin’s men had more of the possession but they couldn’t make it count where it mattered most with former City defender Aaron Barry heading past the back stick from close range before Cian Maher blasted over after being teed up by Mark Byrne.

Referee Michael Connolly blowing the half time whistle seconds before the 45 minute mark - according to the clock on LOITV.ie - summing up a pretty uninspiring first period.

This was the first meeting between these two clubs at this venue since July 2018 while their last league meeting saw a Kieran Sadlier hat-trick inspire City to a 5-1 at Turner’s Cross.

How the Leesiders could have done with some inspiration like that in the second period here although Walsh nearly scored with a sensational diving header on 72 but it dropped just over the bar.

The Rebel Army finished strongly but Wanderers almost snatched the win with the last kick of the game but Gary Shaw's shot was brilliantly hacked off the line by the alert Ronan Hurley.

BRAY WANDERERS: Brian Maher, Dean O’Shea, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Barry, Conor Clifford, Joe Doyle, Mark Byrne, Brandon Kavanagh, Richie O’Farrell, Luka Lovic, Cian Maher (Gary Shaw 56).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, Ronan Hurley, Cian Coleman, Cian Bargary, Cian Murphy (Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82), Gordon Walker, Jack Walsh, Jack Baxter (Dale Holland 92), Alec Byrne, Darragh Crowley, Jonas Hakkinen.

Referee: Michael Connolly.