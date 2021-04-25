Jurgen Klopp: 'I need time to be frustrated, I need time to be angry'

If Liverpool owner John W Henry is so intent on removing his club from the Champions League, then Saturday was a painful reminder that his employees are currently doing a pretty effective job of carrying out his orders.

Late equalisers conceded against Leeds and Newcastle this week have cost Jurgen Klopp’s men four precious points and, with meritocracy all the rage in European football, the latest setback served as a stark warning about their short-term future.

A place in next season’s Champions League is looking an increasing long shot for the club that has been to two of the competition’s last three finals.

And, for Klopp, one of the first and loudest dissenting voices to speak out against the European Super League when it was launched by his boss and the other 11 “founder members” last weekend, that is just how it should be.

“We have nothing to lose anymore,” said Klopp. “But if we play like this, if we don’t finish games like this off, why should you play Champions League? That’s the question. We said, now we had a full week to speak about it: we want to deserve the Champions League, we don’t want to be cheeky and come in somehow, we want to earn it and with these results you don’t earn it. That means it’s all on the table.”

Accepting this failure was particularly hard, given the huge quantity of chances wasted by Klopp’s side after Mo Salah’s 20th goal of the season handed them a third minute lead.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle.

Somehow, that was still how the scoreline stood entering four minutes of stoppage time, in which Callum Wilson had a goal ruled out for offside before Joe Willock claimed a 95th minute equaliser.

“Outside, people told me that against the bottom six of the table we got altogether five points, or something like that, which is absolutely obviously not OK, with all respect. We had in all these games, I am pretty sure, a lot of chances and we didn’t use them, so we are where we are. Now, I need time to be frustrated, I need time to be angry and when that is over then we go again.”

Klopp’s maths is as wayward as was his strikers’ finishing. In the 10 games the Reds have played against the bottom six to date, they have won just two - both against relegated Sheffield United - and drawn five for a total of 11 points from an available 30. By contrast, Liverpool’s successors as champions Manchester City have also played 10 such games, and collected 28 out of 30.

Liverpool’s surrender of their league crown has been well documented, in terms of a debilitating list of long-term injuries in defence and midfield, but the latest disappointment was also a reminder of Klopp’s problems in attack.

For just the third time, he chose to name all four of his front-line strikers - Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota - in the same starting line-up and, with the exception of the Egyptian, they all failed.

Klopp has long since forgiven Firmino his lack of goals, citing his all-round game as key to Liverpool’s football philosophy, but six goals in all competitions this season is alarming.

More so, Mane’s 13 for the campaign is an even more precipitous drop-off. Five games remain for Klopp, and his mis-firing forwards, to come up with a solution.

“There is only one way: to go again, to go again, to go again,” he said.