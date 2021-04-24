David McGoldrick strikes the winner as Brighton remain in relegation danger

McGoldrick’s seventh Premier League goal of the season gave the hosts the half-time lead against Brighton at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (right) celebrates with Jayden Bogle after scoring. Picture: Michael Regan

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 22:11

Sheffield Utd 1 Brighton 0

David McGoldrick scored the game's only goal as already-relegated Sheffield Utd earned just their fifth win of the campaign.

The Blades went in front after 19 minutes after a series of attempted clearances and ricochets allowed McGoldrick to shoot on the turn and wrong-foot goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores their side's goal. Picture: Michael Regan

Jakub Moder had a potential equaliser chalked off by VAR for offside in the second half as the Blades earned the win.

Defeat leaves the Seagulls still sweating for survival - they are seven points ahead of Fulham with five games left to play.

Next up for Graham Potter's side is a home clash with Leeds.

SHEFFIELD UTD: Ramsdale, Baldock, Egan, Bryan, Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Osborn (Lundstram 81), Brewster (Burke 65), McGoldrick. 

BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross (Jahanbakhsh 67), Lallana, Bissouma, Moder (Connolly 67), Trossard (Izquierdo 82), Maupay, Welbeck.

Referee: Kevin Friend.

