David McGoldrick strikes the winner as Brighton remain in relegation danger

David McGoldrick scored the game's only goal as already-relegated Sheffield Utd earned just their fifth win of the campaign.
The Blades went in front after 19 minutes after a series of attempted clearances and ricochets allowed McGoldrick to shoot on the turn and wrong-foot goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
McGoldrick’s seventh Premier League goal of the season gave the hosts the half-time lead against Brighton at Bramall Lane.
Jakub Moder had a potential equaliser chalked off by VAR for offside in the second half as the Blades earned the win.
Defeat leaves the Seagulls still sweating for survival - they are seven points ahead of Fulham with five games left to play.
Next up for Graham Potter's side is a home clash with Leeds.
Ramsdale, Baldock, Egan, Bryan, Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Osborn (Lundstram 81), Brewster (Burke 65), McGoldrick.
Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross (Jahanbakhsh 67), Lallana, Bissouma, Moder (Connolly 67), Trossard (Izquierdo 82), Maupay, Welbeck.
Kevin Friend.