Debut defeat for Johnny Dunleavy at Finn Harps as Pats roll on

Johnny Dunleavy of Finn Harps during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to St Patrick's Athletic at Finn Park in Ballybofey. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 21:24
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Former Cork City captain Johnny Dunleavy was a surprise starter for Finn Harps in tonight’s game against high-flying St Patrick’s Athletic, but his debut ended in disappointment as the high-flying Dubliners inflicted a first home defeat of the season on the Donegal club.

Not for the first time, Harps boss Ollie Horgan’s has lured a League of Ireland stalwart - whose days appeared to be over - back into action.

In recent seasons, Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt (both ex-Derry City) and Raffaele Cretaro (ex-Sligo Rovers) were persuaded by the colourful Harps supremo to don the blue and white of the Donegal club.

Injury-prone Dunleavy, who was with Sligo last year, was thrown in at left-back for the Donegal side.

But goals from Billy King and Matty Smith helped Saints to extend their unbeaten run this season to seven matches.

In a well contested opening quarter on a rare sun-kissed summer-like Finn Park surface, Harps had the better of things.

But it was the Saints who went in front on the half hour as Sam Bone picked out Billy King who fended off a number of challenges as he snaked his way to the edge of the Harps box before unleashing a cracking shot past Mark Anthony McGinley.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 61 minutes when Ronan Coughlan got into the box and found Matty Smith whose looping header went beyond the reach of McGinley.

Harps never stopped battling but were unable to pull one back as the Inchicore side stood firm.

Finn Harps: M. McGinley; Webster, Sadiki (T. McNamee, 74), Folan, Dunleavy (Rainey, 66 mins); Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan (Boyd, 58 mins), B. McNamee, Russell (Doherty, 58 mins); Shanley (Fokley, 58 mins).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros: Bone, Barrett, Desmond; Mountney, Lennon, Forrester, Bermingham (Griffin, 83 mins); King (McCormack, 83 mins), Smith; Coughlan (Lewis, 69).

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).

