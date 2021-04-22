Derry's Devine the latest League of Ireland manager to depart

Declan Devine has become the second managerial casualty of the new League of Ireland season, losing his job at Derry City as the side sit bottom of the table after six games.

It marks the end of Devine’s second stint at the helm, having managed his local club from January 2012 till October 2013.

The 47-year-old was reappointed in November 2018, succeeding Kenny Shields, and led the Candystripes into Europe with a fourth-place finish in his first season.

However, the shortened 2020 campaign proved a struggle, seeing Derry finishing seventh after teetering on the brink of a relegation battle.

Club owner Philip O’Doherty promised an overhaul during the pre-season and after some backroom changes, an emphasis was placed on recruiting local players.

That their marquee loan acquisition, Manchester City scholar of the year Joe Hodge, has so far been unavailable due to a back injury has been a blow to their early-season ambitions.

Derry have yet to win this term, losing their opening four games followed by home draws against Drogheda United and Dundalk.

"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent," read a statement from Chairman Mr O'Doherty, Derry’s dedicated benefactor.

"The board wish to thank Declan for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."

City travel the short distance to face joint league leaders Sligo Rovers in their next game on Saturday evening.

Last weekend, Dundalk’s manager Shane Keegan and coach Filippo Giovagnoli resigned following a similarly disappointing start to the season.