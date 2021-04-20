Darragh Burns ensures St Patrick's Athletic's keep unbeaten start to season going

Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic shoots to score his side's goal. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 21:54
Andrew Dempsey

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Waterford 0

St Patrick’s Athletic continued their impressive start to the 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Waterford at Richmond Park.

A first-half goal from Darragh Burns handed the Saints the victory to maintain their position at joint-top after six games.

Stephen O’Donnell made six changes from their most recent outing away to Dundalk, as Billy King came in for the injured Jason McClelland.

It was the hosts who started the game the better of the two sides, and they took the lead as early as the second minute through Burns.

The teenager shot from the edge of the penalty area and found the back of the net with the aid of a deflection.

They ought to have made it two minutes later – but Shane Griffin blazed over the bar after pouncing on a rebound from Ronan Coughlan’s shot on goal that was well saved by Paul Martin.

Waterford were limited to few chances in the first-half – with Adam O’Reilly going closest with two shots from outside the box that Viteslav Jaros saved with relative ease.

And the Saints should have scored five minutes before the break – as Coughlan’s header was incredibly saved by Martin who was having a busy evening.

The second-half struggled to live up to its promise from the opening-half – with the best chances either team having coming in the form of wayward shots.

Pats thought they made it two in the 68th minute, but they were denied by the whistle of Graham Kelly after Robbie Benson’s corner was turned home.

One of the more exciting moments of the half saw the dismissal of Waterford assistant boss Mike Newell – with Sheedy’s number dismissed over an issue surrounding red tape on a player’s sock.

The dominant hosts almost made it two five minutes from time as the lively sub Matty Smith shot across the face of goal after skipping past the challenge of Waterford’s Power.

And that was how it ended as Pats continued their unbeaten start to the season – while Waterford were left feeling the Blues once more on their travels.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Burns, Desmond, Bermingham (c), Barrett; McCormack (Smith, 65), Lewis (Lennon, 82), King (Benson, h/t), Forrester, Griffin (Mountney, 53); Coughlan.

WATERFORD: P. Martin; Mascoll, Ferguson (c), Evans, Power; Griffin (Mutswunguma, 62), O'Keeffe (Stafford, 72), O'Reilly, Sobowale, Waite; J. Martin.

Referee: Graham Kelly.

