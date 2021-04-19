Danger Here: ‘They were breaking like the Alamo at times’

CRYING FOWL

Jermaine Pennant hoped Liverpool’s Anfield worries were over:

“To get three points against Villa was a huge huge boost, to get that duck off their shoulders.”

BURNED OUT

The Sky Sports website was a touch hard on the Man United frontman:

“Cavani’s first European goal for United and 50th of his extinguished career has the Premier League side in a commanding position.”

REWRITING HISTORY

Karen Carney reckons the Texians never parked the bus:

“Arsenal were all going forward... they were breaking like the Alamo at times.”

THREE’S A CROWD

Gary Neville outnumbered himself:

“United’s front three working in tandem.”

FOR CRYING OUT LOUD

Sam Rosbottom: “There are huge amplifications for Man City.”

WILL THEY, WON’T THEY

Tony Cascarino’s skill with the double negative keeps Spurs fans guessing:

“Will Harry Kane stay if they don’t make the Champions League next season.. and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that they won’t.”

PUTTING IT PLAIN

“Jude Bellingham only 17, amazing, what were we doing at 17 years of age?”

Brian Kerr: “Playing under-17 football.”

ADMIRING GLANCE

Derek Thompson on At The Races, perhaps fearing pride comes before a fall:

“He has a peek through his legs and likes what he sees.”

FINAL DEMAND

Stuart Pearce was getting greedy:

“PSG will fancy the chances of going all the way having knocked Bayern out but what we want is three English clubs in the final as well.”

JAILTIME

Heard on Extreme E:

“This course will take no prisoners and it has taken a couple already.”

READING THE GAME

Chelsea are 1-0 up at Wembley, Pep’s quadruple is in the line, there’s 89 minutes gone and Martin Keown has a feeling:

“The onus is on City isn’t it, really?”

Martin was equally certain professional football manager Thomas Tuchel found himself in the right career:

“He loves his football, doesn’t he?”

But don’t call Martin if you left your keys in the gaff:

“Kevin De Bruyne is probing like a locksmith.”

UNCHARACTERISTICALLY CHARACTERISTIC

Steve McManaman hasn’t seen much of the league table this season:

“Very unlike Sheffield United, this performance.”

MEMORY BANK

Jamie Redknapp: “There’s never been anyone who can hit passes like him... he can hit 30-yard passes like Scholes.”

MOOD SWINGS

Don Goodman: “And Sammy Lee down below us is going apoplectic with joy.”

ON HIGHWAY PATROL

Judd Trump complained snooker commentators are stuck in a golden age 30 years ago. But John Virgo can go back a bit further than that:

“Ronnie O’Sullivan marches on. And as Broderick Crawford used to say, 10-4, over and out.”

DEVIL’S WORK

Ray Hudson goes to hell and back with Claudio Bravo:

“They should be constructing operas about his performance today in Sevilla. Demonic in his resistance and a dozen exorcists couldn’t get the demons out of this player.”

TWEET @dangerhere