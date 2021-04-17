Guardiola and City sweating on de Bruyne ankle injury

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he could be without talisman Kevin de Bruyne for a portion of the vital end-of-season charge at three trophies.
De Bruyne hobbled out of the match in the second half's opening exchanges with an apparent right ankle injury.
City's bid for a quadruple ended with a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea at Wembley and the bad news didn't end there with the manager confirming of de Bruyne: "He has pain now. Tomorrow we are going to make a test with the doctors but it doesn't look good."
Man City go to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday still eleven points ahead of rivals Man Utd. But the Old Trafford club has a game in hand and were City to come a cropper midweek, they could find themselves with only a five-point buffer if United continue their winning ways. They entertain Burnley Sunday before going to Leeds Utd a week later for a tricky looking encounter.
City are back at Wembley next Sunday for the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham before facing PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.