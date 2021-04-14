'Pogmentary' set to delve into the life of Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has agreed a deal with Amazon Prime for "unprecedented access to his fascinating life".

As part of the deal, Amazon will screen a documentary series on the life of the Manchester United and France star called 'The Pogmentary', featuring footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates.

The series is set to be broadcast next year.

A statement read: "Amazon Studios today announced it has signed an overall deal with Paul Pogba, one of the world’s most talented and influential football stars.

"As part of this deal, Prime Video also announced the greenlight of a new French Amazon Original, The Pogmentary, a docuseries giving a unique and intimate look at Pogba’s life, passions and origins, and opening up a side of him never seen before by fans."

Pogba is one of the followed in-demand players on social media, with over 43 million followers.

“Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary,” said Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios.

“We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

“Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach,” added Thomas Dubois, Head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video.

“This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries."