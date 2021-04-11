Edinson Cavani the hero as Manchester United overcome VAR controversy 

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Son 40) MANCHESTER UNITED 3 (Fred 57, Cavani 79, Greenwood 90+5)

EDINSON CAVANI was Manchester United's hero - at both ends of the pitch – as Manchester United got revenge for their early season thrashing by Spurs to effectively end Tottenham's hopes of a top four finish.

Cavani put United ahead in the closing stages and then made a goal-line clearance to deny Spurs a late equaliser, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men came from behind to win and go seven points clear of third-placed Leicester City.

And while United are on course for runners-up spot, Spurs are now seventh, six points behind West Ham in fourth place.

Yet Spurs had taken the lead through Heung Min Son five minutes before half-time, shortly after Cavani had a goal ruled out when VAR spotted Scott McTominay catch Son in the face with his hand during the build-up.

But Fred equalised early in the second half after Hugo Lloris could only parry a fierce shot from Cavani, who then scored a goal of his own with a spectacular diving header in the 79th minute.

Mason Greenwood's strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time confirmed the victory that keeps United in with a theoretical chance of catching Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, although they are still 11 points behind their neighbours.

TOTTENHAM 4-2-3-1: Lloris 7; Aurier 5, Dier 6, Rodon 6, Reguilon 6; Hojbjerg 7, Ndombele 7 (Lamela 77); Moura 7 (Bale 82), Lo Celso 7 (Sissoko 61), Son 7; Kane 7

MAN UTD 4-2-3-1: Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 7; McTominay 7, Fred 7; Rashford 6 (Greenwood 72) Fernandes 7 (Matic 89), Pogba 7; Cavani 9

Ref: Chris Kavanagh 5/10