Edinson Cavani the hero as Manchester United overcome VAR controversy 

Manchester United got revenge for their early season thrashing by Spurs
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire.

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 18:33
Gerry Cox

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Son 40) MANCHESTER UNITED 3 (Fred 57, Cavani 79, Greenwood 90+5)

EDINSON CAVANI was Manchester United's hero - at both ends of the pitch – as Manchester United got revenge for their early season thrashing by Spurs to effectively end Tottenham's hopes of a top four finish.

Cavani put United ahead in the closing stages and then made a goal-line clearance to deny Spurs a late equaliser, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men came from behind to win and go seven points clear of third-placed Leicester City.

And while United are on course for runners-up spot, Spurs are now seventh, six points behind West Ham in fourth place.

Yet Spurs had taken the lead through Heung Min Son five minutes before half-time, shortly after Cavani had a goal ruled out when VAR spotted Scott McTominay catch Son in the face with his hand during the build-up. 

But Fred equalised early in the second half after Hugo Lloris could only parry a fierce shot from Cavani, who then scored a goal of his own with a spectacular diving header in the 79th minute. 

Mason Greenwood's strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time confirmed the victory that keeps United in with a theoretical chance of catching Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, although they are still 11 points behind their neighbours.

TOTTENHAM 4-2-3-1: Lloris 7; Aurier 5, Dier 6, Rodon 6, Reguilon 6; Hojbjerg 7, Ndombele 7 (Lamela 77); Moura 7 (Bale 82), Lo Celso 7 (Sissoko 61), Son 7; Kane 7 

MAN UTD 4-2-3-1: Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 7; McTominay 7, Fred 7; Rashford 6 (Greenwood 72) Fernandes 7 (Matic 89), Pogba 7; Cavani 9 

Ref: Chris Kavanagh 5/10

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League - London Stadium

'Some things are more important than football' - Brendan Rodgers dropped stars for Covid breach

