Liverpool demand action from social media platforms after Alexander-Arnold and Keita racially abused

Liverpool demand action from social media platforms after Alexander-Arnold and Keita racially abused

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have been targeted online (Isabel Infantes/Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 12:19
PA

Liverpool have called for “the strongest possible preventative measures” to be taken over racist abuse on social media after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were targeted.

Reds defender Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Keita were both sent monkey emojis in the comments section on Instagram posts published prior to Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss at Real Madrid.

Liverpool said in a statement on Wednesday: “Once again we are sadly discussing abhorrent racial abuse the morning after a football game. It is utterly unacceptable and it has to stop.

“LFC condemns all forms of discrimination and we continue to work with our inclusion partners through our Red Together initiative to campaign against it.

“As a club, we will offer our players any and all support that they may require. We will also work with the relevant authorities to identify and, if possible, prosecute those responsible.

“We know that this will not be enough until the strongest possible preventative measures are taken by social media platforms and the regulatory bodies which govern them.

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that it does not.”

Instagram have been contacted for comment.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group D - Aviva Stadium Euro 2020 host cities may upscale plans for fans if Covid conditions improve
Kevin De Bruyne signs contract extension to stay at Manchester City until 2025 Kevin De Bruyne signs contract extension to stay at Manchester City until 2025
Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham linked with Sergio Aguero deal Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham linked with Sergio Aguero deal
racism#liverpool#premier leagueplace: uk
Preston North End v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

'Outstanding' Omobamidele: Irish teenager praised for stunning start to senior football career with Norwich

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up