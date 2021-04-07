Euro 2020 host cities may upscale plans for fans if Covid conditions improve

There is doubt whether the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be able to welcome fans for Euro 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 11:24
Jim van Wijk

Uefa will allow host cities to upscale plans for supporters to attend Euro 2020 matches should conditions around the coronavirus pandemic improve.

The European governing body has asked for the 12 host cities – including Dublin – for their proposals on how many fans they expect to be able to accommodate by today.

Dublin has three Group E games, involving Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden, as well one of the ties in the knock-out stage.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is currently set to host four Euro 2020 matches (Brian Lawless/PA)

There is some uncertainty, though, as to whether the Aviva Stadium will be in a position to welcome supporters due to travel restrictions and limits on mass gatherings.

A Government spokesperson said assurances on minimum spectator levels could not be currently provided given the state of the pandemic.

Following the deadline for submissions today, a meeting will be held on Thursday of the Euro Steering Group, which consists of the 12 national associations and Uefa.

It is understood that once hosts have submitted the scenarios, they will be allowed to come back to Uefa before April 28 with an increased view on how many supporters they could accommodate.

The governing body is understood not to be pushing the deadline back as such, but rather allowing venues to upscale if conditions around the coronavirus pandemic get better in the coming weeks.

The UK Government has announced plans for a number of test events – including a 21,000 crowd for the FA Cup final on May 15 – with a view to having Wembley full for at least some European Championship games.

Wembley will see England open their Group D campaign against Croatia on June 13, before then welcoming Scotland on June 18 followed by the Czech Republic.

The national stadium is also set to host one last-16 game as well as both the semi-finals and then final on July 11.

On Tuesday, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was optimistic there would be a “reasonably good number” of supporters at Hampden Park in Glasgow for matches against the Czechs on June 14 and then Croatia eight days later.

The Italian Football Federation, however, said it had been told by the government that Rome’s Stadio Olimpico would be able to welcome spectators for Euro 2020.

