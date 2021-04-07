Kyra Carusa aims to complement club streak form with Ireland breakthrough

From the stars and stripes to the green and white, Kyra Carusa has packed lots into her career with plenty more to achieve.

The striker could easily have stayed in the bubble that is the US national squad, awaiting her promotion from the U23s to the world champions. Ditto for her club dilemma, given the standard of her domestic league that Ireland star Denise O’Sullivan has gravitated to.

Carusa instead made a couple of bold moves, firstly leaving behind her homeland’s supporting cast that included future full internationals Tierna Davidson, Catarina Macario and Andi Sullivan for a tilt at representing Ireland.

The 25-year-old’s club travails brought her to France and onto Denmark, the latter destination to a newly-promoted club. Her side, HB Køge, have defied the odds to excel in the Elitedivisionen. Carusa’s winner against champions Fortuna Hjørring not alone kept them top of the table but herself leading the scoring charts.

If that risk has paid off, she’s awaiting the outcome of her decision to declare for Ireland through her grandparents.

Tomorrow’s friendly against the country she now inhabits will be a start, as her career with Ireland hasn’t amassed any minutes beyond a substitute’s appearance 12 months ago in Montenegro. Vera Pauw kept faith with other strikers on the Euros run-in. A new cycle should present opportunities for those on the periphery like Carusa, especially as the World Cup qualifiers loom in the Autumn.

After the visit of Denmark, Ireland complete their double-header friendly on Sunday against Belgium in Brussels.

What Carusa can contribute was sculpted by her experience of working within the world-class environment of the US national team.

“The pool of players is never-ending and it was really cool to play for their U23s. Sometimes you can forget that you’re there because of bringing something special. I wouldn’t have brought in this mindset to the Ireland camp if I hadn’t been involved with the US.”

Carusa’s upbringing within an Irish setting, along with overtures from a patriotic coach, informed her move to switch allegiance.

“My granddad Tony Lucey was from Cork and my grandmother Bearl Lucey from Laois. They were only supposed to go to America for a year but it turned out to be for life.”

“A coach of mine at Georgetown University, Dave Nolan, used to badger me about declaring for Ireland, so I do appreciate him for pushing me in that direction.”