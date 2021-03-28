Treaty Utd claim a point on First Division debut

Airtricity First Division

Bray Wanderers 0

Treaty United 0

Ten-man Treaty United defied expectations to earn a point on their SSE Airtricity League First Division debut.

Away to seasoned Bray outfit, Tommy Barrett’s charges secured a draw at the Carlisle Grounds with a dogged defensive display. It looked as if the tie would turn on the 65th minute dismissal of Sean McSweeney for a second yellow card but the visitors dug deep to snatch a point.

Having missed out on automatic promotion in 2020 by a point to eventual champions Drogheda United, Gary Cronin revamped his squad with ten new signings, with six featuring in the starting line-up. Playing with a stiff breeze, the Seagulls dominated possession in the opening period. Home keeper Brian Maher – just 48 hours after playing for the Republic of Ireland U21’s against Wales last Friday – was a virtual spectator for much of the afternoon.

The visitors had their goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan to thank early on when he produced a superb seventh minute block to thwart Richie O’Farrell. Bray went close again on the hour mark as the rain arrived. But as space up on the right flank, Ryan Graydon flashed a free shot wide of the target from 20-yards. Ryan then save Dylan Barnett's header from a Mark Byrne delivery with 12 minutes to go.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Quinn, Barry, Barnett; Clifford, Lovic (Kinsella 68), Byrne, O’Farrell, Graydon; Kavanagh; Craven (Doyle 83).

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, Guerins, Anthony O’Donnell, Ludden; McCarthy (Louth 69), McSweeney, Lynch, Walsh; Hanlon (O’Dwyer 57), Keane (Murphy 69).

Referee: Oliver Moran.