'One game isn’t going to throw everything up in the air': FAI chair gives Stephen Kenny full backing

FAI chairman Roy Barrett has given his backing to beleaguered Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, insisting last night’s defeat to lowly Luxembourg was merely a set-back.

The senior team under Kenny’s watch have yet to win after 10 games, scoring just three goals, and all but out of World Cup qualification after their opening pair of matches.

Barrett only joined the FAI in January 2020 following the succession plan hatched by former chief executive John Delaney but was supportive of fast-tracking his promotion from the U21 post once Covid-19 delayed the European Championship play-off.

While admitting the FAI will carry out a routine of review, as is the norm after every international window, Barrett said Kenny’s future was not on the agenda for any upcoming board meeting.

“Speaking personally, my position hasn’t changed,” the Goodbody Stockbrokers MD said when asked after today’s FAI EGM which passed four governance resolutions.

“The only thing Stephen should be worried about is Tuesday’s match is Qatar. That’s where the focus is on. One game isn’t going to throw everything up in the air.

“No doubt this has been a difficult year for Stephen, his staff and the team itself, with everything thrown at them.

“My observation is they’ve shown professionalism and resilience. We support them fully going into Tuesday’s game and there will be a review after that. That assessment is pretty normal after every window.”