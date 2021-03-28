'One game isn’t going to throw everything up in the air': FAI chair gives Stephen Kenny full backing

The senior team under Kenny’s watch have yet to win after 10 games, scoring just three goals
'One game isn’t going to throw everything up in the air': FAI chair gives Stephen Kenny full backing

Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny with c Keith Andrews during the loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 16:10
John Fallon

FAI chairman Roy Barrett has given his backing to beleaguered Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, insisting last night’s defeat to lowly Luxembourg was merely a set-back.

The senior team under Kenny’s watch have yet to win after 10 games, scoring just three goals, and all but out of World Cup qualification after their opening pair of matches.

Barrett only joined the FAI in January 2020 following the succession plan hatched by former chief executive John Delaney but was supportive of fast-tracking his promotion from the U21 post once Covid-19 delayed the European Championship play-off.

While admitting the FAI will carry out a routine of review, as is the norm after every international window, Barrett said Kenny’s future was not on the agenda for any upcoming board meeting.

“Speaking personally, my position hasn’t changed,” the Goodbody Stockbrokers MD said when asked after today’s FAI EGM which passed four governance resolutions.

“The only thing Stephen should be worried about is Tuesday’s match is Qatar. That’s where the focus is on. One game isn’t going to throw everything up in the air.

“No doubt this has been a difficult year for Stephen, his staff and the team itself, with everything thrown at them.

“My observation is they’ve shown professionalism and resilience. We support them fully going into Tuesday’s game and there will be a review after that. That assessment is pretty normal after every window.”

Read More

Devastated Stephen Kenny not worried about his job

More in this section

Serbia v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier Portugal and Ronaldo denied by controversial late goalline call
Seamus Coleman dejected 27/3/2021 Seamus Coleman: 'As players we need to have a good, hard look at ourselves'
Gavin Bazunu and Dara O'Shea dejected at the end of the game 27/3/2021 Irish silver lining hard to find but Bazunu was it
#republic of ireland mnt
Stephen Kenny dejected at the end of the game 27/3/2021

Devastated Stephen Kenny not worried about his job

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up