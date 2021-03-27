Devastated Stephen Kenny not worried about his job

Ireland boss takes responsibility for changing the team's system
Devastated Stephen Kenny not worried about his job

Ireland's James Collins and Anthony Moris of Luxembourg

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 22:31
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny insists he is not concerned about his job after Luxembourg extended his winless run to 10 games by recording a 1-0 victory in Dublin.

Ireland are effectively out of contention to reach next year’s World Cup after the fourth seeds compounded Wednesday’s loss in Serbia by leaving Kenny’s side with a long wait until September’s visit to European champions Portugal.

Asked whether he would be allowed to complete his project to overhaul the perception of Irish football, Kenny demurred: “That’s not even a question, I'm not even concerned about that at the minute.

“I’m concerned that we had a really poor result.

“I take responsibility for changing the system against Serbia and I take responsibility for the whole thing.

“The players are a lot better than they showed in that match. It was chalk and cheese from the performance in Serbia.” 

As part of the succession plan hatched by John Delaney in November 2018, Mick McCarthy was due to complete the European Championship campaign but the new FAI regime made an early call, thereby giving Kenny the Euro play-off on top of the Nations League and World Cup campaigns.

After this embarrassing defeat, Ireland’s participation in all three is realistically over in the space of six months.

“Well, I think it’s too early to say that,” Kenny said about Ireland being out of the equation to challenge Serbia and Portugal for a top-two finish.

“There’s not getting away from it being a terrible result. Tonight’s result is absolutely unacceptable.

“Luxembourg had a game-plan and we didn’t underestimate them. We lacked pace in key areas and didn’t stretch them at all.

“We wanted our front players receiving the ball into feet and overall our passing was inconsistent.

“When we did get chances, the four decent ones, we lacked composure but we should be creating more than that. We have to accept the criticism that comes our way.”

