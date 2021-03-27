Forget the subplots, winning is the only thing that matters for Stephen Kenny and Ireland

Forget the subplots. Strip away the backstory. Go away with your thoughts on the lack of goals or the plethora of Covid issues. Don’t be bothering us with stuff about any trumped-up ‘Videogate’ controversy and the changes to the backroom staff. And don’t you dare mention injuries.

Everything today boils down to one small word: Win. Just win.

Alan Browne’s opening goal against Serbia last Wednesday prised one monkey off Stephen Kenny’s back after 678 minutes of drought. Now the Republic of Ireland manager needs nothing more urgently and nothing less than a first victory in charge of the senior team.

That trumps everything today: Selection debates, formation arrangements, the ongoing debate over the very soul of Irish football unleashed by Kenny’s insistence on actually talking his lads up. Probably even World Cup points. The man himself was reluctant to put it that bluntly.

“Well, it depends on your grasp of mathematics but anything is possible. It’s important that we win the game. We want to win the game. Must win. What is that? Is it an adjective? What does ‘must win’ mean? We want to do well and we’re going to be very determined to try and win the game, that is our objective.

“The players’ attitude is exceptional, we played very well the other day and we’re disappointed to lose. We want to win the game against Luxembourg and we’ll try everything we can.

All the players will give everything of themselves to win the game tomorrow and hopefully we can do that.

Let’s be clear, there will be hell to pay if they don’t.

Luxembourg are no mugs. Ukraine, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Portugal have all discovered a refusal to lay down as roadkill these last two years. Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Montenegro all ended up on their windshields, as opposed to the other way round.

Ireland needed a 75th-minute goal from Paul McGrath to squeeze past them the last time the nations met, in Lansdowne Road, back in 1987 but there’s no getting away from the fact that this is still an opponent that lost to Qatar on Wednesday evening.

Kenny has accepted the bona fides of questions relating to pressure given his results so far, but he painted a rosy picture of a happy Irish camp unsullied by the strains of Covid and a side with some wind in its sails after the sporadically impressive display in Belgrade.

It’s impossible to say how he will go about this one today.

Thirty-three players have already been used in his nine games. That’s an astonishing number and one that speaks for the outlandish misfortunes suffered so far. The formations used to date have morphed from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 and most recently to 3-4-1-2.

And even that disguises the fluidity of movement in any given 90 minutes.

His options for this first Group A home tie have been lessened only by the loss of Aaron Connolly to injury. Everyone else has been reported as fit, available and Covid-free but there were few obvious crumbs to follow in his pre-match soundbites.

Mark Travers was confirmed as a starter in Belgrade long before kick-off but the manager stonewalled the question as to whether the young goalkeeper would be on duty again after his mistake allowed Aleksander Mitrovic put the Serbs ahead.

Troy Parrott will slip into the matchday squad thanks to Connolly’s absence and there were positive takes on a number of players, including some of the substitutes three days ago, but all on the back of queries pointing him down those very channels.

For all his principles on strategy, Kenny won’t be shackled to any one tactic.

The three-at-the-back used in Belgrade was facilitated only by the return of Ciaran Clark to the squad and his familiarity with a role on that side of the defence, for instance. It could be that Kenny opts for some different horses for this particular course.

“You can’t ignore that possibility,” he said. “The way you achieve success is generally through continuity.

“It is a contradiction to say that but you have to adapt depending on the players you have available and the opposition you face.”

Ireland’s two best displays under Kenny came in his only two truly ‘competitive’ fixtures away to Slovakia and Serbia.

He used two very different formations (4-3-3 in the first of them) and only three players started in both.

The argument to stick this time rather than twist again is a strong one.

Qatar in Hungary next Tuesday and the summer friendlies that follow offer opportunities to tinker again if needs be. The only change he absolutely needs to make is whether to replace Connolly up front with Shane Long or James Collins.

“We controlled a lot of the games in both cases,” he explained. “What we have to try and do is turn them performances, make them winning performances. I don’t want plaudits for losing games. We’ve to turn those performances into wins.”