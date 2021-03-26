Jack Charlton film TV premiere: 'Don't do it your way, do it my way'

The highly acclaimed film of the late Jack Charlton has its Irish television premiere on Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.
was filmed during the last 18 months of the late sporting hero’s life.
An emotional and inspiring documentary looks at one of Ireland’s biggest football icons and details his undocumented life with dementia, offering an intimate and compelling insight into Jack the man and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally, with contributions from Jack’s family including his wife Pat and son John.
Here's a trailer from the movie courtesy of Virgin Media.