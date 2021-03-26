Jack Charlton film TV premiere: 'Don't do it your way, do it my way'

The highly acclaimed film of the late Jack Charlton has its Irish television premiere on Sunday
Jack Charlton film TV premiere: 'Don't do it your way, do it my way'

Jack Charlton with his wife Pat from the documentary Finding Jack Charlton

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 19:14

The highly acclaimed film of the late Jack Charlton has its Irish television premiere on Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Finding Jack Charlton was filmed during the last 18 months of the late sporting hero’s life.

An emotional and inspiring documentary looks at one of Ireland’s biggest football icons and details his undocumented life with dementia, offering an intimate and compelling insight into Jack the man and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally, with contributions from Jack’s family including his wife Pat and son John.

Here's a trailer from the movie courtesy of Virgin Media.

More in this section

Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Confusion over Aaron Connolly fitness for Luxembourg ended with Instagram post
Republic of Ireland Training Session Dara O'Shea hails Shane Duffy's supporting role in Belgrade
Chris Wilder File Photo Chris Wilder tried to quit Sheffield United twice, claims Blades owner
#republic of ireland mnt
Wales v Republic of Ireland - U21 International Friendly

New-look Republic of Ireland U21s secure timely boost ahead of qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up