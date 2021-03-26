U21 boss Jim Crawford uncertain about Mipo Odubeko’s intentions

Ireland’s latest batch of U21s embark on their first international this Friday lunchtime in Wales but, in keeping with recent trends, absentees feature prominently in the conversation.

By the time Jim Crawford brings his squad to a Spanish camp in June as their final warm-up for the opening Euro qualifiers in the Autumn, he hopes the uncertainty over Mipo Odubeko’s intentions is removed.

The West Ham United attacker has featured in two FA Cup ties this season, infamously becoming the substitute that was substituted at Old Trafford, and is well placed to lead the line for the next tilt at reaching a first-ever Euros in 2023.

If only it was that straightforward. The Dubliner’s international career at underage level never got off the ground for various reasons.

His then club Manchester United refused to release him for the U17 European finals in 2019 and the same scenario has unfolded here, according to Crawford.

What compounded this episode is the manager naming Odubeko in his squad last Friday, accompanying the announcement with an assurance of his availability.

In normal times, the manager would have trekked to London and established for himself the player’s attitude.

Unlike his former boss Stephen Kenny, however, Crawford has not been granted a government exemption to travel back and forth to monitor his talent in person.

“I need to meet Mipo,” admitted Crawford. “West Ham made the call, saying he’s fatigued. Whether that’s mental or physical I don’t know but they made the case.”

Crawford will hand out a raft of new U21 caps on Friday.

Shane Flynn, on the bench recently for Leicester City, and Derby County midfielder Louie Watson will wear the Ireland jersey for the first time in a few years, while Luca Connell returns to the international fold.

He was a wildcard call-up to Mick McCarthy’s squad in May 2019 but has struggled to make a breakthrough since joining Celtic two months later.

Arsenal centre-back Mark McGuinness will earn his second cap, having made his bow in the final qualifier of the last campaign in Luxembourg. He’s enjoying a successful season on loan at League One club Ipswich Town and is glad to have pledged his allegiance to Ireland.

“My Dad, John, is from Derry and there was interest from Northern Ireland and England but the Republic was always the first country on my list,” said the Slough-born defender.

“Ever since I came into that Irish culture and environment, I’ve wanted to stay.

“The last group came close to qualifying for the Under-21 finals and we want to prepare for our campaign with a good performance and result against Wales.”

IRELAND (probable): B Maher (Bray Wanderers); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), M McGuinness (Ipswich), A Omobamidele (Norwich City), L Richards (Wolves); L Connell (Queen’s Park), Louie Watson (Derby County); G Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee), C Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

- The game is live on www.youtube.com/fawales