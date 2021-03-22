Caoimhín Kelleher injury means Mark Travers to start for Ireland against Serbia

Different year, new campaign, same rotten luck for Stephen Kenny.

Yesterday’s confirmation that Caoimhín Kelleher has not recovered from an abdominal injury means that the Republic of Ireland manager will hand a competitive debut to Mark Travers when the side’s World Cup qualifying campaign begins in Serbia on Wednesday.

Travers is only 21 and on loan at Swindon Town in League One where he hasn’t played in six weeks. His two international caps, against New Zealand and Bulgaria, add up to 100 minutes in total and he hasn’t represented his country in 18 months.

Kenny had declared late last week that Travers was next off the lot. The other options are Gavin Bazunu who has been a busy man on loan at Rochdale and Kieran O’Hara who hasn’t featured for Burton Albion since the second day of January.

Other confirmed losses are Conor Hourihane who was injured 18 minutes into Swansea City’s Welsh derby against Cardiff City on Saturday and Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda, who limped off against Rotherham United the same day.

Burnley’s Kevin Long has also been scratched from the gathering with Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan drafted in and West Ham United youngster Conor Coventry promoted from Jim Crawford’s U21 squad that faces Wales in a friendly on Friday.

There was no mention made in the FAI’s squad update of James McClean who has been sidelined of late with a foot injury. His Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has claimed that he isn’t fit and wouldn’t start on Wednesday if it was the club playing.

In all, only 10 of Kenny’s 29-man squad started games for their clubs over the weekend but such is the attrition rate afflicting preparations already — Darren Randolph, James McCarthy and John Egan were among those already out — that this may be the lesser of two evils.

Matt Doherty didn’t make the matchday squad for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa last night while Josh Cullen was sent off near the end of Anderlecht’s Belgian Pro League victory against Zulte Waregem after a decent run in the midfield.

Cullen may well play a central role this week given the absentees, his form, and the roll call of games against the Serbs and Luxembourg in the qualifiers before the trip to Hungary and a friendly against Qatar next Wednesday week. Kenny has little time to mould his side given players will still be dribbling in today but he has already indicated a determination to stick to his guns and ‘play some ball’.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

He will set the team up to win in Belgrade but is realistic enough to admit that a draw would satisfy.

“A point would be considered a decent result but we will try and win the game and that is how we will set up,” he explained.

“Depending on how we do against Luxembourg, then we can assess it. A point in Serbia is not a bad result, that goes without saying.”

Assessing Wednesday’s opponents is another thing.

Serbia are under new management. Normally a side that favours a 3-4-3, they used an old-fashioned 4-4-2 last November when thrashing Russia 5-0 but Dragan Stojkovic used a variety of formations in his club roles before assuming his country’s reins this year.

Ireland have looked vulnerable on the counter under Kenny and the manager has acknowledged the need for his side to be compact while committed to creating opportunities themselves.

Serbia have been leaky at the back in the last couple of years. Again, this may change under Stojkovic, but Ireland have failed to score in their last seven games and the team remains in desperate need of a striker who can carry that weight.

A long-term interest in Patrick Bamford ultimately came to nothing. The Leeds United player has once again been omitted him from the latest England squad but the in-form attacker’s intentions remain consistent. That avenue is dead.

“He has a relationship with Damien Doyle, our fitness coach,” said Kenny. “They were together at MK Dons for a while and Damien had been speaking to him, just chatting to him, and at that stage he said that he wouldn’t like to stand in the way of another Irishman.

“He said he wouldn’t want to do that, that his desire is to play for England. So I never actually got to speak to him because he said that his ambition was to play for England.”