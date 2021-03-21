Caoimhin Kelleher one of four to miss World Cup qualifiers through injury

The Ireland squad reported for duty in Manchester today with the squad scheduled to train tomorrow morning before flying to Belgrade
Caoimhin Kelleher: Ruled out of Ireland squad

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 17:41
Joel Slattery

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Cork man is one of four players who have been forced to withdraw from Stephen Kenny's squad through injury.

Burnley defender Kevin Long, Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane and Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda have also been ruled out.

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan has been called up and West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has been promoted from the U-21 squad, his first senior international call-up.

Meanwhile, James McClean (foot) and Aaron Connolly (cracked rib) both appear to have shaken off injury concerns ahead of the new campaign.

The Ireland squad reported for duty in Manchester today with the squad scheduled to train tomorrow morning before flying to Belgrade ahead of Wednesday's qualifier with Serbia.

They also play Luxembourg and Qatar in this international window.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

