A fancied Bohemians side tasted defeat in the opening round of the SSE Airtricity League
Adam Foley the hero as Finn Harps open campaign with win over Bohemians

Finn Harps' Adam Foley celebrates his goal. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 20:33
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 1 (Foley 38) Bohemians 0

A fancied Bohemians side tasted defeat as Finn Harps picked up from where they left off last season with a strong performance to bag the points after a feisty encounter at Finn Park.

A first half goal from Adam Foley proved to be the winner but it was back-to-the-walls stuff for Harps for long periods and Keith Long’s side really should have got something from the game.

With new arrival Liam Burt looking lively early on, the visitors were clearly on top as Harps found it increasingly difficult to get out of their own half.

But on 38 minutes, Bohs were stunned when a wayward back-pass was picked up by Foley who evaded the advancing James Talbot and dispatched the ball into the empty net.

And Harps then nearly doubled their advantage within 90 seconds as Barry McNamee put the ball into the bath of Karl O’Sullivan but he was denied by a super last-ditch tackle from Anto Breslin.

At the other end, Rory Feely could only find the side-netting with his sides' best chance of the half.

Not surprisingly, Bohs tore into Harps at the start of the second half and Georgie Kelly and James Finnerty had chances.

The home side found themselves under increasing pressure and had a real scare on 77 minutes when a fine strike by Anto Breslin was spilled by McNulty, but he recovered well to smother the ball while Tierney went close late on.

But Harps defended stoutly and held on for victory.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; O’Sullivan (Shanley, 56 mins), Coyle (Seymore, 84), Connolly, McNamee (Folan, 84 mins); Barry (Russell, 55 mins), Foley (Boyd, 70).

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty, Cornwall, Kelly (Ward, 76), Breslin; Coote (Oluwa, 65), Buckley, Tierney; Burt, Kelly.

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan).

