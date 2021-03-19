Jim Crawford has 'no doubt' La Liga prospect will choose to play for Ireland

Top La Liga prospect John Joe Patrick Finn appears to have spurned the advances of both Spain and England to represent the Republic of Ireland.

The Madrid-born teenager, who is also eligible to play for Cameroon, is currently out with a short-term injury and is thus absent for Getafe and from Jim Crawford’s U21 squad named this week but the Dubliner expects to see the 17-year-old sooner rather than later.

Crawford and senior manager Stephen Kenny have both been in touch with Finn and his mother numerous times and it seems the talented midfielder, whose late father hailed from Mayo, has his heart set on representing the Boys In Green

“Yeah, I have been speaking to John Joe and his mom numerous times now and he certainly wants to play for the Republic of Ireland,” said Crawford. “Unfortunately, he picked up an injury a couple of days ago and he is out for 10-12 days so a bit of a disappointment for us and John Joe.

“The important thing is that he gets himself fit and back playing. We had a lot of conversations over the last number of weeks and they are all positive so I have no doubt that, come the next window, if everything is fine with regards injuries and whatnot, we will have him on board.”

Finn has played half a dozen times for Getafe’s first team this season with most appearances limited to a handful of minutes off the bench but he has featured wide right and wide left and his favoured position is more central.

One man who has made this squad for next week’s friendly against Wales is West Ham United’s Ademipo Odubeko whose international intentions were a subject of some debate so his inclusion is another reason for Crawford to celebrate.

The 18-year-old from Tallaght made the wrong headlines when introduced and then substituted by David Moyes during an FA Cup tie against Manchester United recently but he is highly thought of at the club.

Crawford is clearly a fan too.

“We’re all aware of how talented he is. I certainly am because I remember Mipo playing with St Joseph’s Boys and I’ll never forget he played in an all-Ireland (SFAI U13) game against College Corinthians up in Jackman Park in Wayside and he scored a fantastic goal and the way he celebrated was so passionate about it, scoring a goal in a cup final.

“That was the first time that he caught my eye. I’m looking forward to working with him and we’ll see what he can do. He’s still a young lad with enormous potential.”

Also in this squad is Croydon-born Louis Watson who has been earning lavish praise at Derby County from the likes of Wayne Rooney and Shay Given. Watson has played U15 for England and U18 for Ireland but Crawford is confident that his current allegiances won’t change.

“I am. Why? Because I think our Irish pathway to the senior team is as strong as ever. You have the likes of Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, and Caoimhín (Kelleher), and most recently Gavin Bazunu. It’s there for everyone to see that if you are playing well with your club or the 21s then there is every opportunity of a senior call-up.”

Crawford’s hopes of guiding the U21s to a first-ever major tournament were not helped in the last campaign when so many of those stalwarts were promoted to the senior ranks but that is the gig and he has no qualms with it.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of talent ready to take its place as Crawford has been able to pick a number of exciting youngsters even with the likes of Will Smallbone, Nathan Collins, Michael Obafemi, and Joe Hodge all being out injured.

Dan Rose and Conor Noss are both learning their trade in Germany with FC Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach, Andrew Omabamidele has appeared in Norwich City’s first team, and Shane Flynn has just signed a new deal at Leicester City.

The 21s kick off their 2023 European Championship qualifying campaign in September with games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg and there is a tournament being organised in Spain for the summer months.

There is also the possibility that Bazunu may drop back down to play a key role with the 21s when Darren Randolph returns to full fitness but Crawford is sure that both he and Kelleher will be up to whatever task Kenny has for them against Serbia and Luxembourg next week.

“They certainly won’t let you down but Mark Travers is there too. I don’t know who Stephen is going to pick. I know Caoimhín has a bit of an issue at the minute but you would imagine he would be okay. After that it is who is going well.

“They only have two training sessions before the game but I don’t think anybody will let them down. Caoimhín is in a really good place the way he has performed with Liverpool and he is getting closer to a starting berth at Liverpool Football Club.

“He is an immense talent, he really is. I hope he is okay for the game. He can kick on to have a great international career. Like Gavin, he is a great pro and it’s a position we are quite strong with regards to the senior team.”