Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Spanish debutants Granada

United could meet Arsenal in a potential Europa League final after the two clubs were kept apart in the draw
Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winner against AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium last night. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 12:20
PA

Manchester United and Arsenal are on course to meet in the Europa League final after being kept apart in Friday’s quarter and semi-final draws.

United, who won the competition in 2016, have been drawn against Granada in the last eight, while Arsenal will face Slavia Prague.

United’s reward for beating AC Milan in the last 16 is a tie against the Spanish side, who are enjoying their first ever taste of European football, with the first leg to be played away from home.

Arsenal will be at home in the first leg against Slavia, who have beaten Leicester and Rangers in the last two rounds.

If Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men avoid an upset against Granada they will face Ajax or Roma in the last four. They last met Ajax in the final of the competition in 2016, winning 2-0 under Jose Mourinho.

The Gunners, should they progress, will play either Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Dinamo pulled off a famous upset by beating Tottenham in the last 16, coming back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to triumph in extra-time, while Villarreal are managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The final, which could therefore be an all-English affair, will take place in Gdansk on May 26.

Europa League quarter-final

Granada v Manchester United 

Arsenal v Slavia Prague 

Ajax v Roma 

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal 

Europa League semi-finals

Granada or Manchester United v Ajax or Roma 

Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal v Arsenal or Slavia Prague 

