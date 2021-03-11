Football rumours: United after Oblak, Werner on way at Chelsea?

What the papers say
Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Jan Oblak, though the size of the goalkeeper’s release clause may cause an issue, writes the Daily Mirror. The Red Devils are said to be looking for a new shotstopper with Sergio Romero looking set to leave and question marks about the future of David De Gea. However, Atletico Madrid have placed a release clause of more than £100m on the 28-year-old according to the paper.

Chelsea could look to cash in on Timo Werner after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge, says the Daily Star. Werner, who signed from RB Leipzig, has only scored five Premier League goals since his £47.5million move.

Two Premier League sides are set to face off in the race to sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting, writes the Sun. The 18-year-old left-back has also caught the eye of Juventus and AC Milan.

Fulham are said to be confident they can hang on to their loanees into next season if they remain in the Premier League, writes the Sun. The Cottagers have seen goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, defender Ola Aina, striker Josh Maja and midfielder Mario Lemina join their ranks in the current campaign.

Arsenal are looking to pursue their interest in Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi, writes the Daily Mirror. The Gunners have long been keen on the Morocco international, with the paper writing their interest was first piqued when he was on the books of Real Madrid’s academy.

Sergio Aguero: Barcelona are looking to bring in the Manchester City forward who is out of contract at the end of the season, and have offered the 32-year-old a deal, writes Tycsports.

Raphael Varane: The defender could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer, and the 27-year-old is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, according to AS.

Angelo Gabriel: The 16-year-old, currently on the books of Santos, has caught the eye of Liverpool says Sport Witness.

