Football rumours: United after Oblak, Werner on way at Chelsea?

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Jan Oblak, though the size of the goalkeeper’s release clause may cause an issue, writes the Daily Mirror. The Red Devils are said to be looking for a new shotstopper with Sergio Romero looking set to leave and question marks about the future of David De Gea. However, Atletico Madrid have placed a release clause of more than £100m on the 28-year-old according to the paper.

Chelsea could look to cash in on Timo Werner after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge, says the Daily Star. Werner, who signed from RB Leipzig, has only scored five Premier League goals since his £47.5million move.