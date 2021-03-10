Premier League interest in Celtic's Jack Hendry: Football rumours from the media

The Scottish giants could sell the 25-year-old this summer for around £10m
Could Celtic’s Jack Hendry (left) and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakim be on the move? Pictures: Jeff Holmes/Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 09:24

What the papers say

Celtic have reportedly set a price for defender Jack Hendry. Birmingham Live, citing 90min.com, says the Scottish giants could sell the 25-year-old this summer for around £10m with Aston Villa, Wolves, Brighton and Burnley all believed to be interested in his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to make a move for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi. The Daily Mirror says the 22-year-old has long been on the Gunners’ radar and Inter’s tumultuous ownership situation has given the Premier League club an opportunity to swoop.

The Daily Express says Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher are among the key pieces in Crystal Palace’s planned squad overhaul. Palace have 13 players out of contract in the summer with fresh signings expected to be dictated on how many of the current squad are moved on.

Manchester United and Manchester City are both believed to be monitoring Villarreal’s Spanish defender Pau Torres. The Manchester Evening News reports that although both clubs have expressed interest in the 24-year-old, United are more likely to make a move at the end of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritising a move for a new centre-back this summer.

David Alaba: Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich on the 28-year-old defender, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Jan Oblak: Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Sky Sports reports.

