European giants have eyes on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Football rumours from the media

Real Madrid will be looking to see the back of Gareth Bale in the summer, reports the Daily Mail. The paper said the Wales forward’s upturn in form while on loan at Tottenham has given the Spanish giants optimism they will be easily find a new club for the 31-year-old.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all been offered the chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, according to the Daily Star. The striker, 31, is said to be looking for a new challenge after four years at the Emirates.

Sticking with Arsenal, and the Gunners are said to be interested in signing Jordan Amavi from Marseille in the summer when his contract expires, writes the Star. The 27-year-old left-back was previously on the books of Aston Villa.

Eric Bailly wants answers on his Old Trafford future, writes the Sun. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast defender’s deal at Manchester United is up next summer and he is said to be frustrated about a lack of playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 30, is wanted by Paris St Germain, says the Sun, as the club now managed by Mauricio Pochettino look for a replacement for Keylor Navas.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raphinha: Manchester United will be looking to make a move over the summer for the Brazilian forward who is currently on the books of Leeds, says Todofichajes.

Edinson Cavani: The striker will be keeping his Old Trafford stay to just 12 months and is due to sign for Boca Juniors at the end of the season, writes Ole.

Nikola Milenkovic: The Fiorentina defender has caught the eye of Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.