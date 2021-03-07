Manchester derby player ratings: Luke Shaw excels as City cutting edge blunted

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson 6

The keeper almost denied United the early opener when he got a hand to Fernandes’s penalty but was beaten by the pace of the Portuguese’s spot-kick. Had little chance of preventing Shaw adding the second.

Joao Cancelo 4

An uncomfortable afternoon for the right-back who struggled against Rashford. Was fortunate an early error went unpunished when he lost possession inside the box and was caught out for the second goal.

Ruben Dias 6

The centre-back has been a dominant figure for City so many times this season but on this occasion, he was unable to help plug the gaps that United exploited so ruthlessly at the start of each half.

John Stones 6

Looked as confident as ever in possession, but the movement of Martial and Rashford provided City’s central defensive pairing with the kind of examination they have been spared during much of the team’s recent winning streak.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6

Steady, if unspectacular. Provided an injection of energy on the left-hand flank when he pressed forward and did a good job of containing United’s attacking efforts on his side of the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan 6

It was hardly surprising the midfielder was always looking to test Henderson, given his scoring record. Drew a couple of saves from the United goalkeeper but unable to reach his levels of recent weeks.

Rodri 6

Offered a calm presence in midfield but was unable to provide his defence with its usual protection. Came close to bringing City back level immediately after the restart with a rising shot that clipped the crossbar.

Kevin De Bruyne 6

Signs this would not be City’s day came in the opening minutes when the Belgian was uncharacteristically wasteful in possession on several occasions. Overcame that difficult start but was well below his usual standard.

Riyad Mahrez 6

The winger improved as the game progressed, flashing a low shot past Henderson’s far post, but was well handled by Shaw and rarely looked likely to unpick United’s impressive defence.

Gabriel Jesus 5

The Brazilian showed why forwards aren’t encouraged to tackle back inside their own box when he tripped Martial to concede the first-minute penalty. Unable to provide the cutting edge that would have brought City back into the game.

Raheem Sterling 5

Struggled against the diligent Wan-Bissaka and when the winger did find space in the United area, he was guilty of missing two clear second-half opportunities when his side were searching for a breakthrough.

Subs: Walker for Cancelo 66, 6; Foden for Jesus 70, 7.

Subs not used: Steffen, Walker, Aguero, Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

Dean Henderson 7

With David De Gea on paternity leave, the keeper made the most of his opportunity. An early save from Gundogan helped settle any nerves and he continued to look assured as he kept a ninth clean sheet in 15 appearances for the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7

The full-back demonstrated why he has earned a reputation as one of the best defenders one-on-one by limiting the threat of Sterling. The watching England manager Gareth Southgate will certainly have been impressed.

Victor Lindelof 7

No sign of the long-standing back problem that has been troubling the centre-back who provided a commanding presence alongside Maguire. Excellent block in the first half prevented Sterling from testing Henderson.

Harry Maguire 7

Marshalled the defensive line well, particularly in ensuring Solskjaer’s side kept a higher line than usual. Confident in possession and led by example, always looking to press forward with the ball. Booked for a challenge on Jesus.

Luke Shaw 9

Drew a save from Ederson after a positive early run, and then went one better at the start of the second half when he started an finished a swift counter-attack for United’s second. Excellent all-round display.

Scott McTominay 6

Like his midfield partner Fred, the Scotland international’s passing lacked precision at times but there could be no doubting the player’s commitment to preventing Guardiola’s side finding a route back into the game.

Fred 7

Tenacious and determined in the central midfield area. Guilty of conceding possession too often when United were under sustained first-half pressure but worked tirelessly to nullify City’s attacking threat.

Daniel James 6

Grew in confidence after a quiet first half. Led a swift counter-attack before the break that almost caught City, setting the tone for a much-improved display in the second period when he stretched the home defence.

Bruno Fernandes 7

The playmaker provided the perfect response to criticism of his scoring record against the leading clubs with the early penalty. Helped knit his United’s forward play together with a series of neat flicks and precise passes.

Marcus Rashford 7

Set the tone for an impressive display with an early shot from the edge of the box that tested Ederson. Offered a constant threat on the left before being forced off with an ankle injury.

Anthony Martial 8

Helped put United in control with the positive run that won the early penalty. Did an excellent job as focal point of the attack and while he should have done better with a second-half headed chance, his all-round display deserved a goal.

Subs: Greenwood for Rashford 73, 6; Matic for Martial 88, 6; Williams for Fernandes 90+3, 6.

Subs not used: Grant, Bailly, Diallo, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, Shoretire.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7