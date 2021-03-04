Liverpool make an unwanted piece of Anfield history

It feels almost ludicrous, crazy or foolish to type it — and of course statistics never really tell the full story — but this was the day that Liverpool went from being the best team in the club’s history to the worst.

Not the worst in terms of league position, of course, or in terms of their quality, potential or achievements. Far from it.

But no team in the club’s illustrious history has lost five home league games in a row at Anfield, and that is exactly what the champions, who only recently went 68 games without losing in front of the Kop in the Premier League, have done — eclipsing the 1923 side which lost four.

Just let that sink in for a moment. Five in a row. At Anfield, the most feared stadium in football. With largely the same players who dominated the Premier League last season.

Watching Liverpool these days it is almost incomprehensible to think this is the same side which free-scoring side which strolled so majestically to the title, not only lifting the trophy but overshadowing so many of the great teams of the past in the way they did it.

But that team has disappeared in a puff of smoke. Liverpool fans hope it is only a temporary departure but this game against old rivals Chelsea laid bare how far the champions have slipped in such a short period of time.

The fixture has produced so many memorable battles since Jose Mourinho first took over at Stamford Bridge and the club ‘with no history’, as Liverpool fans used to sing, started to bite back.

There were fascinating contests in both the Premier League and Champions League which were fought to the bitter end, with ghost goals and the Anfield roar contributing to memorable victories.

That Liverpool side never really got near to a league title and wouldn’t compare well to the title winners of 2020-21 despite the iconic status of some of their stars from Stevie Gerrard to Fernando Torres; but such has been the current team’s demise that you would gladly have swapped them in to take on Thomas Tuchel’s side at Anfield.

For long periods, especially in the first half, the visitors passed the ball around their hosts, toying with them and looking sharper and quicker to the ball – before defending solidly to see out an excellent victory when Liverpool finally improved.

The visitors went ahead through Mason Mount, were unfortunate that a goal from Timo Werner was disallowed, and also had a number of chances on the break despite Liverpool’s increased possession.

After seven defeats in their previous 13 games in all competitions, perhaps you can understand that confidence was low at Anfield, but it is speed of Liverpool’s demise which belies belief.

Last season they lost only seven games in the entirety of the campaign, and yet they have now reached double figures with almost three months of this one still to go.

There is serious mitigation in the form of a terrible injury list, but the reality is many of their rivals have suffered similar fates and made a lot less fuss about it. The fall has been instigated just as much by poor form, individual mistakes, physical and mental exhaustion and an inability to adapt tactics to the demands of a very strange season.

It’s not fashionable, perhaps even unthinkable, to criticise Jurgen Klopp after what he has done for the club, and many aspects of this performance were an improvement on recent displays. But you do have to ask: when is he going to do something about it?

Liverpool need something different to spark a revival. A change of formation, a change of style, a new tactic. But Klopp’s belief in his way of doing things is so strong that the policy has been to keep on plodding on and waiting for things to click.

The club needs to continue to back him, of course, and there is no suggestion they won’t. But Liverpool’s plight is a stark reminder that even the greatest managers can look bewildered when football turns on them.

Now in seventh place, four points behind the Champions League places, this run of poor form is no longer a blip, no longer unfortunate. It is a serious threat to Klopp’s legacy and Liverpool’s future.