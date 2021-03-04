Mick McCarthy signs contract to remain as Cardiff manager until 2023

Mick McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract to stay on as Cardiff manager until 2023.

The former Wolves, Millwall, Ipswich and Republic of Ireland boss was initially appointed in January until the end of the season.

But McCarthy has made such an impact – the Bluebirds are undefeated in all 10 matches, winning seven, to move to within two points of the play-offs – that Cardiff have tied the 62-year-old down to a long-term contract along with assistant Terry Connor.

Chairman Vincent Tan told the club website: “Mick and Terry have done a fantastic job over these past two months and I’m thrilled that they will be staying with us longer term.

“Mick is an experienced and respected manager whose work ethic, discipline and honesty I respect and admire. I am confident that he is the right man for our club and the right man to take us forward.

“I’m sure that our supporters are enjoying what they’re seeing from their team again and will echo my sentiments and sincerest best wishes to Mick and Terry.”

McCarthy, who left Cypriot First Division club APOEL before joining Cardiff, added: “TC and I have enjoyed every minute of the time we’ve had at this great club so far and we’re delighted to be staying. I’d like to thank Vincent for offering us the opportunity to do that.

“The players have responded to us over these past 10 games in the manner we hoped they would, and it’s a pleasure working with them each day in training.

“Credit to them for the efforts they’ve put in so far and the results they’ve earned. They’re enjoying it and deservedly so. I’m very much looking forward to the future.”