Mick McCarthy signs contract to remain as Cardiff manager until 2023

Cardiff are undefeated in all 10 matches, winning seven, to move to within two points of the play-offs
Mick McCarthy signs contract to remain as Cardiff manager until 2023

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy: Will stay at the Bluebirds until 2023. 

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 18:23

Mick McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract to stay on as Cardiff manager until 2023.

The former Wolves, Millwall, Ipswich and Republic of Ireland boss was initially appointed in January until the end of the season.

But McCarthy has made such an impact – the Bluebirds are undefeated in all 10 matches, winning seven, to move to within two points of the play-offs – that Cardiff have tied the 62-year-old down to a long-term contract along with assistant Terry Connor.

Chairman Vincent Tan told the club website: “Mick and Terry have done a fantastic job over these past two months and I’m thrilled that they will be staying with us longer term.

“Mick is an experienced and respected manager whose work ethic, discipline and honesty I respect and admire. I am confident that he is the right man for our club and the right man to take us forward.

“I’m sure that our supporters are enjoying what they’re seeing from their team again and will echo my sentiments and sincerest best wishes to Mick and Terry.”

McCarthy, who left Cypriot First Division club APOEL before joining Cardiff, added: “TC and I have enjoyed every minute of the time we’ve had at this great club so far and we’re delighted to be staying. I’d like to thank Vincent for offering us the opportunity to do that.

“The players have responded to us over these past 10 games in the manner we hoped they would, and it’s a pleasure working with them each day in training.

“Credit to them for the efforts they’ve put in so far and the results they’ve earned. They’re enjoying it and deservedly so. I’m very much looking forward to the future.”

More in this section

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Football’s lawmakers expected to clarify handball law on Friday
Sheffield United v Aston Villa - Premier League - Bramall Lane Sheffield United’s road to survival: Five must-win games in greatest escape bid
Podcast: A Footballer's Life with Karl Sheppard Podcast: A Footballer's Life with Karl Sheppard
Longford Town v Cork City - Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Quarter-Final

Karl Sheppard: John Caulfield's show of trust ended Dundalk move

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up