Ryan Giggs has bail extended following arrest on suspicion of assault

Ryan Giggs is the manager of Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 22:32
Eleanor Barlow

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has had his bail extended after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The former Manchester United winger, 47, was arrested and later bailed in November after a reported row with his “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville.

In a statement on Friday, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “A 46-year-old man (now aged 47) arrested on suspicion of section 39 common assault and section 47 assault in November 2020 has had his bail extended until Saturday May 1.

“This relates to an incident reported to police at 10.05pm on Sunday November 1 2020, on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.

Ryan Giggs led Wales to qualification for Euro 2020 (Tim Goode/PA).

“A file remains with the CPS and a decision is expected in due course.”

Police were seen parked outside Giggs’ home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November following reports of the disturbance involving 36-year-old PR worker Ms Greville.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs at the time said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

Robert Page took charge of Wales for their matches last November (Nick Potts/PA).

Giggs missed Wales’ Nations League fixtures following his arrest and Robert Page was put in caretaker charge.

Wales face World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic next month before kicking off their European Championship campaign against Switzerland on June 12.

Former winger Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

