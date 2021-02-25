Podcast: A Footballer's Life with Grace Moloney - 'It's always been Ireland' 

Republic of Ireland and Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney talks through her career so far
Podcast: A Footballer's Life with Grace Moloney - 'It's always been Ireland' 

A Footballer's Life podcast with Grace Moloney

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 09:04

Republic of Ireland and Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney finally made her first competitive international debut in the Euro qualifier with Germany in December, a day she'd dreamed about since she was a little kid growing up in Slough wearing Ireland kits.

 

This season she has also been in outstanding form for Reading, regularly featuring in WSL 'team of the week' selections.

In this episode, Grace talks to Larry Ryan about what that Ireland debut meant to her and her family. She talks about her improvements in form and confidence, the changes she made to her attitude and approach.

She discusses goalkeeping and the different coaching approaches between the men's and women's games.

She recalls the joy of Ireland's 'golden generation' coming together — the U17 team that reached the 2010 European final.

She talks about the buzz around both the WSL and the Ireland team these days, about equality, pay parity, and her own different take to many in the women's game.

And she identifies why it's taken her until 27 to get hold of the number 1 shirt she dreamed of wearing.

Sometimes she was simply regarded as too small.

More in this section

Britain Soccer Europa League Dele Alli makes his point with stunning goal and two assists in Tottenham rout
Christmas Package 2020 Liverpool handed fitness boost as Diogo Jota returns to training
All too easy as Manchester City show no signs of slowing down against Gladbach All too easy as Manchester City show no signs of slowing down against Gladbach
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Angelino claims Pep Guardiola ‘killed’ his confidence at Manchester City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up