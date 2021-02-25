Podcast: A Footballer's Life with Grace Moloney - 'It's always been Ireland' 

Republic of Ireland and Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney finally made her first competitive international debut in the Euro qualifier with Germany in December, a day she'd dreamed about since she was a little kid growing up in Slough wearing Ireland kits.

This season she has also been in outstanding form for Reading, regularly featuring in WSL 'team of the week' selections.

In this episode, Grace talks to Larry Ryan about what that Ireland debut meant to her and her family. She talks about her improvements in form and confidence, the changes she made to her attitude and approach.

She discusses goalkeeping and the different coaching approaches between the men's and women's games.

She recalls the joy of Ireland's 'golden generation' coming together — the U17 team that reached the 2010 European final.

She talks about the buzz around both the WSL and the Ireland team these days, about equality, pay parity, and her own different take to many in the women's game.

And she identifies why it's taken her until 27 to get hold of the number 1 shirt she dreamed of wearing.

Sometimes she was simply regarded as too small.