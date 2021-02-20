LaLiga leaders Atletico shocked at home by Levante

Real Madrid can close to within three points tonight
Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts to missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 20, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)  

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 17:43

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fell to their first defeat in 12 league games when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Levante this evening.

Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive keeper Jan Oblak, while Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had committed himself forward to contest a corner.

After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target.

Joao Felix was twice denied with fine saves, Luis Suarez hit the woodwork with a 30-yard free-kick, while Angel Correa had a goal ruled out.

A first league defeat since December left Atletico with 55 points after 23 games and second-placed Real Madrid could reduce the gap to three points when they visit Real Valladolid tonight.

Barcelona are three points further back and welcome Cadiz to Camp Nou tomorrow.

Atletico must regroup for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Chelsea.

Reuters

