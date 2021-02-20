LaLiga leaders Atletico shocked at home by Levante

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fell to their first defeat in 12 league games when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Levante this evening.

Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive keeper Jan Oblak, while Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had committed himself forward to contest a corner.