Champions League: Erling Braut Haaland brace puts Borussia Dortmund in control of tie

A first half brace from Erling Braut Haaland put Borussia Dortmund one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals as they left Sevilla with a 3-2 win.
Suso opened the scoring in the fourth minute before the Germans struck three times before the interval to take the advantage ahead of the return leg.
Mahmoud Dahoud levelled the game on 19 minutes before Haaland's brace had the visitors in control of the tie as the Germans look to go one step further than last season where PSG knocked them out at this stage.
Luuk de Jong pulled one back late on for last year's Europa League winners but the concession of three away goals has the La Liga outfit up against in ahead of the second leg.
Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa scored an away goal late on as Juventus' tie with Porto is finely balanced ahead of the March 9 return fixture.
Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for the Portuguese side in the second minute before Moussa Marega doubled their lead in the opening stages of the second half to set up a 2-1 win.