Bournemouth keen on hiring Thierry Henry as new manager, reports claim

Championship club Bournemouth are reportedly keen on hiring Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as their next manager.

Jonathan Woodgate is in temporary charge of the team since the sacking of Jason Tindall earlier this month and the club are believed to favour the Frenchman to take over.

Henry is currently in charge of MLS side CF Montreal, but according to the Guardian, a return to English football could be imminent.

Bournemouth, with Woodgate in the dugout, host Rotherham this evening as they look to continue their play-off push.

The south coast club currently six in sixth place in the Championship having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

Henry has experience coaching Monaco and has been part of Roberto Martínez's backroom team with the Belgian national side.