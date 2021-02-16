Neil Lennon ‘quite comfortable’ about position amid Celtic performance review

Neil Lennon insists he is “quite comfortable” about his position as Celtic boss amid an ongoing review of performances at the club.

Chairman Ian Bankier stressed on Monday that the Hoops board would not make “hasty decisions that we might regret” as he revealed that the review the club promised in December was still running.

Lennon has been subject to criticism from a section of the Celtic support since being knocked out of Europe and the Betfred Cup and as the chances of winning their 10th successive Scottish Premiership title have slowly slipped away to Rangers, who lead the champions by 18 points having played a game more.

Lennon, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Aberdeen, said: “You are never secure in your role as a manager anyway, especially when you have been through difficult times.

“But I am quite comfortable with the way my position is at the minute and until that changes I will give my best every day.

“I haven’t taken any notice of it (review) really, the only time I think about it is when you guys bring it up. It has not affected my work or thought processes at all.

“It is a new thing for me to go through a process like this. I haven’t experienced it before.

“I can’t tell you if there is going to be definitive answers that the supporters want or not.

“At the minute I am just carrying on from day to day and game to game.”

Bankier’s comments came on the same day that Celtic revealed a pre-tax loss of almost £6m and a decrease in revenue of almost 24% in the interim financial report for the six months to December 31, 2020.

However, Lennon insists Celtic remain “strong, robust”.

The Northern Irishman said: “We just sold a player for £12m (Jeremie Frimpong). This is a well-run club. Every club in the UK and around the world has suffered in this pandemic, we are not immune to it but I think we are still in a healthy position compared to a lot of other clubs.

“This club is always well run, financially it is quite prudent and quite smart in acquiring players and player sales.

“We have sold a player more or less every year for a lot of money.

“Going through the lockdown it was very difficult for the club financially in lost revenues and with no game-day revenue this season we have had to be prudent about things. That is no different to any other clubs.

“Financially we are strong, robust and hopefully we see that come to fruition in the future.”

Celtic will be looking to make it five wins in a row against an Aberdeen side who have not scored in five games and who travel with just one win in nine.