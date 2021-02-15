The future is now: Top 10 youngsters ready to dominate world football

This week L'Équipe magazine unveiled its prestigious selection of the top 50 young players in world football. Here's the top 10

10: Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar)

Born January 14, 2001, Contracted until 2025, Estimated value €35m

In his first five games at the start of the 2017/18 season, Boadu scored three goals and made two more, before a broken ankle then kept him out for seven months. Now he's an ever-present for AZ — scoring 20 goals and setting up 13 in 39 appearances last year. He scored on his Dutch international debut, and should be in the reckoning for the Euros.

9: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Born September 5, 2001, Contracted until 2024, Estimated value €126m

Already carrying the Gunners' fight at 19, can play left or right, on the wing or at the back.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Scored four and made 11 in 38 senior games last season and has been in goalscoring form again this, earning an England call.

8: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Born October 1, 2001, Contracted until 2023, Estimated value: €105m

"There are not many players I remember with as much technique as him," coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "For him, the sky is the limit." The 19-year-old has 80 senior appearances and set the record as the club's youngest European goal scorer when he was still 17. Followed that with 15 goals in 40 outings last season.

7: Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Born July 12, 2001, Contracted until 2022, Estimated value: €10m

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez described Verschaeren as a mix of Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens. But a broken ankle at the end of last year leaves his chances of making the Euros in doubt.

6: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Born June 29, 2003, Contracted until 2023, Estimated value: €64m

The German club's €23m investment in the former Birmingham box-to-box player last summer is not far from tripling.

England's Jude Bellingham during a UEFA Euro 2021 Under-21 qualifier

Bellingham immediately established himself in the side, to the point of convincing Gareth Southgate to call him to the England side at the age 17 years, 136 days, making him England's third-youngest international after Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

5: Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Born November 13, 2002, Contracted until 2025, Estimated value: €80m

Wasn't born when his father Claudio played in the 2002 World Cup quarter-final for USA, but he has inherited the football gene from both parents — mother Danielle Egan was also a US international. Described as "very smart" with an ability to "develop in almost any position in any system".

4: Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Born November 25, 2002, Contracted until 2025, Estimated value: €101m

Perhaps the heir to Andres Iniesta. He was signed for €5million in September 2019, which looks a bargain today. Manager Ronald Koeman is blown away by the Spanish U23 international.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Pedri after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga match last December. Picture: Cesar Manso

"He's the player who surprised me the most," he told Mundo Deportivo in November.

3: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Born May 16, 2002, Contracted until 2023, Estimated value: €55m

Another product of the Ajax academy, revealed his potential in 2018 when he became the youngest player, youngest starter, and youngest scorer in the club's history. Now, a regular the midfielder is often likened to Paul Pogba, given his languid ease on the ball.

2: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Born November 10, 2002, Contracted until 2022, Estimated value: €57m

The youngest player to make his debut for France in more than a century when he played against Croatia last September aged 17 years, nine months and 29 days. A month later, he became the country's youngest goal scorer. “He has such potential that he will be an integral part of this team sooner or later,” according to France coach Didier Deschamps.

1 Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

Born October 31, 2002, Contracted until 2022, Estimated value: €104m

The protege of a certain Lionel Messi has already landed numerous records: youngest scorer in Barça history (16 years 304 days), youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League (17 years 40 days), youngest scorer in an international for Spain (17 years 311 days).