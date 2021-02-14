Dayot Upamecano decides on Bayern Munich move

Dayot Upamecano decides on Bayern Munich move

Dayot Upamecano, left, has signed for Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 11:59
PA

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of highly-rated France defender Dayot Upamecano from July 1.

The RB Leipzig centre-back, who has been heavily linked with a number of British clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool, has signed a five-year deal with the European champions.

Bayern have met the release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract.

“We’re happy that we’ve been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern Munchen. We’re convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years,” Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic told the club website.

Upamecano, who has three caps for France, joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2017 and has become one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe.

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff says Upamecano, who will line up for the German side in the Champions League against Liverpool this week, indicated he wanted to move on.

“Of course, we would have liked to keep Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig. However, Dayot indicated to us very fairly and in good time that he would like a new challenge this summer and take the next step,” Mintzlaff said.

“Dayot has shown outstanding development during his time in Leipzig, which is exemplary for our philosophy of finding young talents and consistently bringing them to the top level.

“Dayot has been and remains an important factor in our success and FC Bayern can look forward to an outstanding footballer and great person.”

More in this section

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League - King Power Stadium Trent Alexander-Arnold looking to Champions League to lift Liverpool gloom
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City’s 16-game winning sequence broken down game by game
Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Emiliano Martinez earns Aston Villa point in Brighton stalemate
bayern munichpa-sourceplace: uk
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium

Controversial penalty helps Wolves fight back to beat Southampton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up